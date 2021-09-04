Use Covid beds for treating patients of dengue, other viral infections: Yogi Adityanath

In view of infectious diseases, including dengue, being reported from different parts of the state, chief minister Yogi Adityanath on Friday directed the officials concerned to carry out a statewide cleanliness and sanitisation drive from September 5 (Sunday) and a statewide surveillance for infectious diseases from September 7 (Tuesday).

Yogi also asked for using the Covid and Covid isolation beds for treating patients of dengue and also those in grip of other viral infections. Chief minister issued these directives at the Covid-19 review meeting and asked the nodal officers appointed for districts to take charge of the cleanliness and sanitisation drive in their respective districts. He also instructed them to monitor situations in the districts affected by heavy rain and flood and supervise relief measures there.

“The health department should launch a statewide surveillance from September 7 with the help of Asha and Anganwadi workers and associated staff. The health workers should go door to door to trace people with fever or Covid like symptoms. Also, make a list of such people over 45 years of age who have still not taken their first dose of vaccine. Encourage them to get their doses,” Yogi said.

“Not a single fresh case of Covid infection was detected in 64 districts of the state in the last 24 hours while 11 districts reported fresh cases in single digit. The state is doing 2.5 lakh Covid sample tests every day on an average and the daily positivity rate is 0.01%. The recovery rate has gone up further to 98.7%. At present, the state has 239 active cases of Covid-19,” he said.

“Only 18 fresh Covid cases were reported through the tests done in the last 24 hours while 21 patients recovered during this period,” Yogi added. Talking about vaccination, CM said on Thursday 16.26 lakh doses of Covid vaccine were administered taking the total doses administered so far to 7.58 crore.

He said the state government will organise ‘Gareeb Kalyan Mela’ (fairs for the welfare of poor) on September 25 in all 826 development blocks in the state. The meal would entail distribution of artificial limbs and such aids to physically differently abled and linking potential beneficiaries with pension, home, self-employment and other such schemes.

Check cost of construction material

Chief minister Yogi Adityanath said the state government had learnt that various construction material such as cement, sand, coarse sand, ballast and other such items were being sold at escalated prices. He asked the mining department to immediately carry out inspections and check it.