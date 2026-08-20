Use social media for people connect: Satish Mahana to public representatives

Uttar Pradesh Legislative Assembly speaker Satish Mahana on Thursday urged public representatives to maintain vigilance, restraint and patience in the age of social media.

Uttar Pradesh Legislative Assembly speaker Satish Mahana addressing an event in Lucknow on August 20. (Sourced)

Addressing the second day of the “Cyber Security: A Digital Security Briefing for Legislators” event, he said one should never change one’s basic nature in public life. He urged the lawmakers to focus on their work without being influenced by reactions on social media.

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“There is no need to be disheartened by receiving a few negative comments on social media. People will often try to provoke you, but public representatives should maintain restraint and continue discharging their duties,” Mahana added.

He said constant communication with the public, active participation in the field, positive behaviour, and honest commitment to their work are the greatest strengths of public representatives.

The speaker also emphasised that public representatives should not only use social media as a means of publicity, but also as a means of communicating with the public and effectively conveying their views.

Members asked numerous questions regarding social media use, security, fake accounts, negative comments, digital fraud and online identity protection from the cyber expert.

During the meeting, it was also decided that a standard operating procedure (SOP) related to cybersecurity and the safe and responsible use of social media would be developed and made available to all MLAs, so that they can use digital media more safely and effectively.

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{{^usCountry}} The SOP will provide necessary cybersecurity guidelines, precautions, and practical information regarding the responsible use of social media. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The SOP will provide necessary cybersecurity guidelines, precautions, and practical information regarding the responsible use of social media. {{/usCountry}}

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