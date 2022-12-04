Home / Cities / Lucknow News / Using artistic talent to raise money for studies

Using artistic talent to raise money for studies

lucknow news
Published on Dec 04, 2022 12:29 AM IST

Ram Nayan of Mau, a BFA student in BHU, meets his educational and personal expenses by selling his art work on the stairs of Assi Ghat in Varanasi

Ram Nayan selling his art work at Assi Ghat in Varanasi. (HT)
Ram Nayan selling his art work at Assi Ghat in Varanasi. (HT)
ByOliver Fredrick

VARANASI: Oblivious of the hustle and bustle all around, Ram Nayan (20), in engrossed in his work at Assi Ghat here, one of the busiest places in this ancient city. Sitting on the stairs of an ancient temple, Nayan is in a world of his own, busy giving final touches to a painting of ghat, which he started making in the morning. On the stairs, Nayan’s hard work (a set of paintings, mostly of Lord Shiva, Goddess Parvati, Kashi Vishwanath temple, a view of the ghat etc) is on display, awaiting customers

Nayan, who hails from Uttar Pradesh’s Mau district, is pursuing Bachelor in Fine Arts (BFA) from Banaras Hindu University (BHU) and has been selling his art work to meet his educational and personal expenses.

“I am not like others who sell art for profit. I sell it to meet my educational expenses to continue my studies,” said Nayan. He is accompanied by his friend and other college students who help him in selling his portraits.

Nayan got himself enrolled with the BFA, BHU two years back. “Since school days I have been fond of drawing and painting. Without any professional training and classes, I used to make live portraits of the people around. Then some of my teachers told me to opt for BFA to hone my skills,” says Nayan whose father is a small-scale trader and mother a housewife.

Despite the financial constraints, his parents agreed to send him to Varanasi for higher studies. “But studies come with expenses and hence I thought of selling my art work on the ghat,” he says.

Almost daily, Nayan arranges his makeshift shop on the stairs of a temple at Assi Ghat. “I come almost daily during free time and spend three to four hours on the ghat making different paintings. At the same time I also display my work to sell it at a reasonable price,” he says.

Nayan’s makeshift shop displays a wide range of art work starting from 200 to 1200. He says on an average he makes around 1500 to 2000 a day, which is enough to meet his needs. “I am happy that I don’t have to ask my father for money. Also I often help him with expenses,” he says.

Nayan also makes live portraits on canvas, using oil colours, for which he charges 2000 to 3000.

Nayan wants to become an artist but says he doesn’t know whether or not he will be able to pursue his dream. But he would continue to spread smiles on the faces of people by making their portraits, he says.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
  • ABOUT THE AUTHOR
    Oliver Fredrick

    Oliver Fredrick is working in capacity of Senior Correspondent and is based in Lucknow. Other than covering important beats like Railways, Defense, Archaeological Survey of India (ASI), District Administration, he loves to write on human interest stories as it gives an instant connect with the readers. In his career of around 10 years, he has done several path-breaking stories which had forced the State Government authorities to take appropriate actions. Prior coming to Lucknow, he was based in Bareilly and was taking care of politically-sensitive West UP districts like Rampur, Moradabad, Pilibhit, Badaun,Muzaffarnagar and others.

Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics

TRENDING TOPICS
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
Story Saved
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Sunday, December 04, 2022
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out