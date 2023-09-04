‘Agra can be ideal hub of destination weddings’

Agra ::: With the fast changing image of Uttar Pradesh, efforts were on to make it a wedding destination state. For this, 100 old forts and ‘havelis’ all over the state were being identified as possible venues for destination weddings, said director general of UP tourism department and secretary, tourism and culture, Uttar Pradesh, Mukesh Meshram.

Agra, a city with a strong chain of hotels could be an ideal hub of destination weddings, said Meshram. (Pic for representation)

He was speaking at a ‘Wedding Conclave” organised here on Saturday evening by Wedding Industries Association of Uttar Pradesh in cooperation with UP ministry of culture and tourism.

“There is a positive change in the image of Uttar Pradesh globally. Not one or two but many of the districts in UP are becoming major attractions for tourists. There is a connection between tourism and wedding ceremonies when it comes to social aspect,” stated Meshram.

“As such we have identified at least 100 old forts and ‘havelis’ to be developed as venues for destination weddings in UP and the first ever Wedding Conclave in Agra is step forward in this direction. Various districts of the state have both cultural heritage and spiritual importance,” he said.

“More than 32 crore tourists visit UP in a year as districts in the state are now better connected. Interest is being shown in the rural belt of Agra and Mathura districts as possible wedding destinations. Out of 24 ‘Teerthankars’ of Jain religion, 18 have sites associated with them in UP,” stated Meshram.

“We have enhanced subsidy for building hotels in the state and Agra, a city with such a strong chain of hotels can be an ideal hub of destination weddings. Efforts are being made to make Uttar Pradesh as a state where tourists find themselves at home and on return, carry fond memories , he said.

Manish Agarwal, president of Wedding Industries Association of UP welcomed the guests and expressed the hope that infrastructure available for tourism would yield better results with Agra becoming hub of destination weddings.

Joint director (tourism), UP, Avinash Chandra called upon Agraites to be active partner in making the city a hub for destination weddings.