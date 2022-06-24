Uttar Pradesh aims to plant 35 cr saplings this year, 175 cr in next 5 years

With an aim to plant 35 crore saplings across the state this year, Uttar Pradesh aims to launch its plantation drive from July 1, said a press statement from the state government on Friday.

Farmers, beneficiaries of the Prime Minister’s award in the environment, empowered forces, women, specially-abled, low-income group, visually impaired, MGNREGA job cardholders, self-help groups, village level and city development workers, forest workers, tribal-forest, Chief Minister Abhyudaya Yojana beneficiaries, teachers and students will also be involved in the plantation drive, the statement added.

“A total of 35 crore saplings will be planted across the state by August 15 and a total of 175 crore saplings will be planted in the next five years. To mark ‘Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav’, 75 saplings will be planted in each village on August 15,” said the press statement.

Chairing a high-level review meeting, chief minister Yogi Adityanath said that with the spirit of the Indian culture of nature conservation, there is a need to take forward the tree plantation campaign as a mass movement.

According to the state of forest report 2021, 9.23% of the total geographical area of Uttar Pradesh has forest cover. In 2013 it was 8.82%. There has been an increase of 91 square kilometres in the total forest cover and tree cover during 2019. The government has now set a target of further enhancing this area to 15% by 2030.

Indigenous plants like Banyan, Peepal, Pakad, Neem, Bael, Amla, Mango, Jackfruit, and Drumstick will get preference during the plantation drive. The nodal agency for plantation is the forest department. But apart from the forest department, 26 other departments will participate in the grand campaign of the plantation.

The target of each department is already set. In this respect, the highest target of 12.60 crores and 12.32 crore is for the forest and rural development departments respectively. Apart from this, the target of the agriculture department and horticulture department is 2.35 crore and 1.55

crore saplings, respectively.