Uttar Pradesh assembly: SP stages walkout as Dy CM Brajesh Pathak counters Akhilesh Yadav on health services

The Samajwadi Party (SP) staged a walkout in the Uttar Pradesh assembly on Wednesday in protest against deputy chief minister Brajesh Pathak’s statement that sought to counter the leader of opposition Akhilesh Yadav on admissibility of the adjournment motion on Tuesday which alleged poor condition of health services in the state.

Akhilesh Yadav said chief minister Yogi Adityanath has already replied and there is no need for the deputy chief minister to speak on the issue a day after.

Parliamentary affairs minister Suresh Khanna said after the speaker has given permission, the minister can speak on the issue.

There was a heated exchange between Brajesh Pathak and SP MLA Ravidas Mehrotra. Later, SP MLAs staged a walkout from the House.

Brajesh Pathak said health services had deteriorated during the SP government and the BJP regime is working to improve them by allocating large funds in the annual budget.

“I have checked 272 health facilities across the state whereas the SP leader continues to remain confined to his room. He is usually seen targeting the state government on social media,” Pathak said.

The state government has decided to open medical colleges in all the 75 districts and only 14 districts remain in which a medical college is to be opened, he said.

The state government has increased MBBS seats in all the medical colleges,Brajesh Pathak said. Medicines and investigation facilities are available in hospitals, he said.

HOUSE PANELS TO BE FORMED AFTER MONSOON SESSON

Committees of the U.P. assembly will be constituted after the monsoon session, said speaker Satish Mahana.

Raising the issue in the assembly on Wednesday, SP MLA Lalji Verma said even after commencement of the second session of the 18th assembly, various committees have not been constituted.

“It is making an adverse impact on the working of the house as a large number of petitions of members are pending,” he said.

NO RULE FOR PUBLIC REPRESENTATIVES TO INSPECT GOVT OFFICES

The state government said it has not promulgated any rule under which the public representatives can inspect government institutions, offices and corporation offices in their respective constituencies to redress the grievance of the people.

Raising the issue during zero hour, SP MLA Abhay Singh said the public representatives should have the power to inspect government offices and institutions in the respective areas to redress grievances of local people.

Parliamentary affairs minister Suresh Khanna said if all public representatives start inspecting offices and institutions, it will lead to anarchy and adversely impact the working of the government offices. The public representatives can seek reply through right to information, he said. The state government has directed the officers to dispose of complaints of the people’s representatives and behave with them in a decent manner, he said.

SINGLE-USE PLASTIC

The state government has banned single-use plastic in the state from July 1 after a notification by the ministry of environment, forest and climate change, said environment and forest minister Arun Kumar.

He said this after SP MLA Toofani Saroj raised the issue during question hour.

Kumar said a complete ban has been imposed on plastic carry bags (of any thickness) and cups, plates, glasses and spoons made of thermocol after the notification issued by the state urban development department on July 15. The state government has seized 1200 tonnes of banned plastic and Rs14 crore fine has been imposed. Raids have been conducted at 12,222 sites across the state by government agencies, he said.

ASSEMBLY OBSERVES 2-MINUTE SILENCE FOR RAJU SRIVASTAVA

The Uttar Pradesh assembly on Wednesday paid tribute to comedian Raju Srivastava and observed a two-minute silence on his death. Srivastava passed at AIIMS New Delhi in the morning.

Moving a condolence motion, speaker Satish Mahana said popular comedian Raju Srivastava was born in Kanpur on December 25, 1963. His real name was Satya Prakash Srivastava and he acted in several films and popular TV serials. He gained popularity in the Great Indian Laughter Channel in 2005 as well. He joined the Swachh Bharat Abhiyan launched by the BJP in 2014. Later, he was made chairman of the Uttar Pradesh Film Development Council, he said.

