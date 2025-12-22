Uttar Pradesh BJP chief attacks Opposition on SIR, says they are never satisfied

Uttar Pradesh BJP president Pankaj Chaudhary on Sunday asked party MLAs, MPs and office bearers to give top priority to SIR work. BJP leaders at an organisational meeting in Lucknow on Sunday. (ANI PHOTO)

Addressing an organisational meeting at Indira Gandhi Pratishthan here, he said, “Right now, everyone should focus on the work related to the SIR. Meetings and greetings will take place only after the SIR work is completed.”

Pankaj Chaudhary, who was the first to address the gathering of party’s MLAs and MPs, took on the Opposition on the issue.

“The Opposition is attacking us over the SIR issue. First, they demanded a discussion, and we held a discussion on electoral reforms. We don’t run away from discussions. After that, they also held a rally at Ramlila Maidan. They are never satisfied,” added Chaudhary.

Asking the gathering to make sure no eligible voter is left out, he also stressed on adding new eligible voters in the list.

He also asked party workers to make Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s rally in the state capital on December 25 successful.

“The BJP workers are always ready. All our workers will definitely make Prime Minister Modi’s rally a success,” Chaudhary said.

SEVERAL MPs, MLAs SKIP MEETING

While chief minister Yogi Adityanath, BJP state president Pankaj Chaudhary and general secretary (organization) Dharmpal Singh have taken the SIR seriously, several MLAs and MPs also did not attend the workshop organised on Sunday.

The party had invited its MLAs, MPs, and even those candidates who lost the 2022 assembly polls.

Those who did not attend the meeting included Union minister Jitin Prasad, Fatehpur Sikri MP Rajkumar Chahar, Kanpur MP Ramesh Awasthi, Mathura MP Hema Malini, former Amethi MP Smriti Irani, former MP Sanjeev Baliyan, MP Bhola Singh and lawmaker Dinesh Khatik.