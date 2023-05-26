U.P. planning conclave: ‘Planned development of cities will lead to economic progress’

Uttar Pradesh chief secretary Durga Shankar Mishra addressed the UP Regional Planning Conclave-2023 through video-conferencing on Friday. In his address, the chief secretary said, “Without planning, there is a possibility of disturbance rather than improvement in development work. Planned development of cities will lead to economic and organised development of the state. Uttar Pradesh chief secretary Durga Shankar Mishra. (Ht file)

He said, “A GIS-based master plan is being prepared for every city with a population of more than 50,000. After this, a master plan will be prepared for all these districts so that they can be developed. The concept of living a quality life is increasing among the people and due to this the population in cities is also increasing rapidly. Therefore, regional plans will have to be prepared keeping in mind the future needs, only then better services can be provided to the citizens.”

He said that the Prime Minister has taken a pledge to make the country developed by the year 2047. This plan is being prepared for Amrit Kaal, so that better quality life can be given to the people coming to the city with aspirations and expectations.

He said that it is seen many times, facilities are developed in the cities, but there is no coordination. For better development with coordination, we are envisaging the State Capital Region, he said.

High powered committee (HPC), chairman, government of India, Keshav Verma, additional chief secretary, housing and urban planning, Nitin Ramesh Gokarn, principal secretary, planning, Alok Kumar, divisional commissioner, Lucknow, divisional commissioner, Ayodhya, and other senior officers were present in the conference.