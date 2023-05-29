Ch Charan Singh devoted his life to welfare of farmers, labourers: U.P. CM Yogi

Paying rich tribute to former Prime Minister Chaudhary Charan Singh (1902-1987) on his 36th death anniversary, Uttar Pradesh chief minister Yogi Adityanath on Monday said the great farmer leader dedicated his entire life to the welfare of farmers and labourers.

Uttar Pradesh chief minister Yogi Adityanath and others paying tribute to ex PM Chaudhary Charan Singh in Lucknow on May 29. (Deepak Gupta/HT)

“Chaudhary Saheb believed that the country’s path to development is through the streets of the villages. And the ‘Annadata’ farmer is the basis of the villages’ growth and prosperity. The farmers must be given top priority,” Yogi said at an event held to mark the occasion in the state capital.

He said the double-engine government in the state was working dedicatedly for the interests of the farmers. “The farmers of U.P. are getting maximum benefits of Pradhan Mantri Fasal Bima Yojana, Pradhan Mantri Krishi Sinchai Yojana, and Pradhan Mantri Kisan Samman Nidhi in the country. So far, more than ₹2.12 lakh crore cane price has been paid to the farmers,” the CM added.

He further said Chhaprauli sugar mill, the workplace of Chaudhary Saheb, was also renovated and revitalised by the double-engine government.

