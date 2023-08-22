Get land of the poor freed from grabbers: U.P. CM

GORAKHPUR Uttar Pradesh chief minister Yogi Adityanath on Tuesday directed officials to deal with illegal possession of land of poor and weaker sections by influential people and thereby ensure quick justice for them.

Uttar Pradesh chief minister Yogi Adityanath. (HT file)

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Yogi gave the instructions while responding to the complaint of a woman regarding illegal possession of her land. The complaint was regarding private builders active in development of residential plots in various villages of Gorakhpur district.

Around one dozen such victims were at the ‘Janata Darshan’ that the CM held at Mahant Digvijay Nath Smriti Auditorium at the Gorakhnath temple on Tuesday.

The CM patiently listened to the problems of over 200 visitors and assured them justice. He listened to their problems one by one and handed over their applications to the officials concerned with instructions. Moreover, Yogi also directed district authorities to ensure that Ayushman health cards were issued to every needy person.

Seeing the number of applications requesting for financial help to carry out medical treatment, the CM asked the officials to get an estimate made from concerning hospitals for granting financial help.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Earlier on Monday evening, the CM also held a meeting with newly elected members of Gorakhpur municipal corporation working committee and told them about the significance of the civic body.

He asked them to achieve excellence in sanitation and smart city status. The CM also said there were sufficient funds that should be used properly in development works.

Municipal commissioner Gaurav Sogarwal was also present in the meeting. He said with the inclusion of Gorakhpur under National Clean Air Project (NCAP) and with latest equipment gifted to the city, sanitation system would strengthen in the city.