Uttar Pradesh Congress launches drive to connect with youths

Uttar Pradesh Congress on Tuesday launched a campaign “Bane UP Ki Awaz” (Be the voice of UP) to connect with the youth and appoint them as spokespersons of the party in various districts.

Uttar Pradesh Congress Committee (UPCC) media department chairperson Naseemuddin Siddiqui said Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra has become the voice of the people and fighting for their cause. He said the party would call upon the youth of all sections to join the campaign.

UPCC media department vice chairman Pankaj Srivastava said appointment of party’s spokespersons would be made through an examination in every district. He said the beginning would be made in Lucknow division with first such examination scheduled in Unnao on November 15. He said the examination was being organised in Lucknow on November 16, Sitapur on November 17, Hardoi on November 18, Rae Bareli on November 20 and Lakhimpur Kheri on November 21.

He said those not members of the Congress may join the party and take the examination. He said the secretary incharge of the party along with the district and city office bearers had been asked to oversee the conduct of the examination.

