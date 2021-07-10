Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Cities / Lucknow News / Uttar Pradesh draft bill moots to bar people with over 2 kids from govt jobs
lucknow news

Uttar Pradesh draft bill moots to bar people with over 2 kids from govt jobs

The draft has been uploaded on the commission’s website for suggestions from the public until July 19 as chief minister Yogi Adityanath is expected to announce a new population policy 2021-30 for Uttar Pradesh on Sunday.
By Pawan Dixit
PUBLISHED ON JUL 10, 2021 01:19 PM IST
Lucknow; Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath addresses a press conference after the presentation of State Budget 2021-22 in UP assembly, in Lucknow, Monday, Feb. 22, 2021. (PTI Photo/Nand Kumar)(PTI02_22_2021_000082B) (PTI)

A draft bill on population control prepared by Uttar Pradesh State Law Commission proposes to make people with more than two children ineligible for government jobs, disentitle those already in service for promotions, and exclude them from the benefits of 77 schemes. It also suggests incentives such as tax rebates for those with two children or less.

The draft has been uploaded on the commission’s website for suggestions from the public until July 19 as chief minister Yogi Adityanath is expected to announce a new population policy 2021-30 for Uttar Pradesh on Sunday.

The proposed incentives for government employees with one child include increments, promotions, and concessions in housing schemes. For those who are not government employees, the incentives listed are rebates in taxes on water, housing, home loans. In addition to this, if the parent of a single child opts for vasectomy, then the child will be entitled to free medical facilities until the age of 20. Such children are also proposed to get free education, insurance, and preference in government jobs.

Justice AN Mittal, the chairman of the commission and a former judge of the Allahabad high court, has prepared the draft bill.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
TRENDING NEWS

UP Police’s post on wearing mask while travelling has a punny twist

Adorable parrot BoBo ‘teaches’ how to dance in style, video goes viral

Anand Mahindra has this to say about Harleen Deol’s brilliant catch

Sachin Tendulkar dons chef’s hat in this video, it has a Salt Bae twist too
TRENDING TOPICS
India Covid Cases
Horoscope Today
Gold Prices
Zika virus
Covid vaccine
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

IND USA
Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP