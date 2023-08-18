2.36 lakh govt primary teachers in U.P. to get tablets soon

The Uttar Pradesh basic education department will distribute 2.36 lakh tablets to government school teachers soon. A proposal has been prepared by the department and will be sent for the state cabinet’s approval soon.

It will help teachers carry out attendance of students and post the details on the site in real time so that officials may keep a track of students’ attendance. (For Representation)

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

As it has been decided that efforts will be made to encourage teachers, students and parents to make use of DIKSHA (Digital Infrastructure for Knowledge Sharing) portal/app, a need was felt to provide at least two tablets in each school.

“There are about 6 lakh teachers in 1.3 lakh government schools. We are trying to cover all teachers in a phased manner. In the first phase, we plan to make available at least two tablets in each school so that teachers are able to carry out the academic work properly,” said Vijay Kiran Anand, director general, school education.

It will help teachers carry out attendance of students and post the details on the site in real time so that officials may keep a track of students’ attendance. Department is working overtime to encourage teachers to make use of the DIKSHA app as much as possible. Last year, the half yearly exam was carried out on MCQ pattern through the app.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

“Through DIKSHA app, an additional digital learning material has been made available for the use of teachers and children so that classroom teaching can be made interesting and effective. About 6500 contents related to 77 ETB (energised textbooks) up to class 1-8 have been made available by the basic education department through DIKSHA,” an official said.

“To help teachers further, the department has uploaded over 4,000 video tutorials on DIKSHA app to achieve the desired learning outcome and improve competence of 1.90 crore students enrolled in government schools,” an official said.