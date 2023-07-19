U.P. leads in poverty reduction, Yogi says BIMARU tag gone

Lucknow: As the NITI Aayog’s Multidimensional Poverty Index lauded Uttar Pradesh for taking the lead in poverty reduction, chief minister Yogi Adityanath said the state had been able to shed the ‘BIMARU’ tag and had emerged as a “Saksham Rajya” (capable state) in the past six years.

Yogi made the comment in a tweet following the NITI Aayog’s Multidimensional Poverty Index (MPI) progress review released on Monday. (Pic for representation)

BIMARU is an acronym used for Bihar, Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan and Uttar Pradesh to indicate towards their backwardness.

“India records a dramatic decline in # poverty headcount ratio from 24.85 percent to 14.96 percent. UP, Bihar, and MP have recorded steepest decline in number of #MPI poor,” said the NITI Aayog in a tweet.

“In 5 years, an unprecedented sustained developmental focus on health, nutrition and education helped 13.5 crore people escape multidimensional poverty as per National #MPI review 2023. Uttar Pradesh takes lead in terms of poverty reduction with 34.27 million people exiting poverty,” read another tweet of NITI Aayog.

The NITI Aayog in more twitter posts observed that the MPI holistically measured deprivations, using12 indicators across the three dimensions of poverty-- health, education and standard of living. In the past 5 years, provision of sanitation (reduction by 21.8 % points) and cooking fuel (reduction by 14.6 % points) have been two major contributors in decline of the MPI.

Uttar Pradesh’s Chitrakoot figures among the top five aspirational districts in the NITI Aayog’s Champions of Change Delta rankings for May 2023.