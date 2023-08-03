28 pc GST on online gaming fine, will affect rich only: U.P. minister

Uttar Pradesh finance minister Suresh Khanna on Thursday justified the GST Council’s move to impose 28 percent Goods and Services Tax (GST) on online gaming with effect from October 1, 2023. Speaking to media persons, Khanna said the state government has consistently maintained its stand on levying tax on online gaming.

Uttar Pradesh finance minister Suresh Khanna. (HT file)

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

He said the GST Council decided to impose 28 percent on online gaming on face value while some states demanded gross gaming revenue should be the criterion for levying the GST.

“The Uttar Pradesh government under the leadership of chief minister Yogi Adityanath has consistently maintained its stand on levying tax on online gaming,” said Khanna. He said it was ridiculous to have five percent GST on wheat flour and three percent on online gaming.

He said 28 percent GST on online gaming was not an issue of concern for the common man and it only affected the affluent class. Khanna said the Uttar Pradesh government was levying the lowest value-added tax (VAT) on petrol and diesel. The state government imposes VAT of ₹15.08 per litre on petrol and ₹12.76 per litre on diesel.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON