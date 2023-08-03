Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Cities / Lucknow News / 28 pc GST on online gaming fine, will affect rich only: U.P. minister

28 pc GST on online gaming fine, will affect rich only: U.P. minister

ByHT Correspondent, Lucknow
Aug 03, 2023 11:10 PM IST

U.P. finance minister Suresh Khanna said the GST Council decided to impose 28 percent on online gaming on face value while some states demanded gross gaming revenue should be the criterion

Uttar Pradesh finance minister Suresh Khanna on Thursday justified the GST Council’s move to impose 28 percent Goods and Services Tax (GST) on online gaming with effect from October 1, 2023. Speaking to media persons, Khanna said the state government has consistently maintained its stand on levying tax on online gaming.

Uttar Pradesh finance minister Suresh Khanna. (HT file)

He said the GST Council decided to impose 28 percent on online gaming on face value while some states demanded gross gaming revenue should be the criterion for levying the GST.

“The Uttar Pradesh government under the leadership of chief minister Yogi Adityanath has consistently maintained its stand on levying tax on online gaming,” said Khanna. He said it was ridiculous to have five percent GST on wheat flour and three percent on online gaming.

He said 28 percent GST on online gaming was not an issue of concern for the common man and it only affected the affluent class. Khanna said the Uttar Pradesh government was levying the lowest value-added tax (VAT) on petrol and diesel. The state government imposes VAT of 15.08 per litre on petrol and 12.76 per litre on diesel.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
suresh khanna
Sign in
Sign out
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP