Uttar Pradesh Global Investors Summit: Yogi Adityanath sends invites to 13 nations, all Union ministers

Chief minister Yogi Adityanath has sent invites to the industry ministers/secretaries of 13 nations for the Uttar Pradesh Global Investors Summit (U.P.GIS), which will be held in Lucknow from February 10 to 12 next year.

Invites have also been sent to all the Union ministers, according to a press release issued by the chief minister’s media cell.

In the letter, Yogi Adityanath has described the Uttar Pradesh Global Investors Summit as a historic opportunity for the state’s industrial and economic development. Yogi Adityanath has also highlighted how Uttar Pradesh offers very favourable conditions for industry and investment.

The Uttar Pradesh Industrial Development Policy 2022–23 was also covered in-depth in Adityanath in his letter. Ministers of industrial development from the United Arab Emirates (UAE), Japan, Germany, Thailand, Mexico, South Africa, Brazil, Australia, France, Netherlands, Belgium, Canada, and Argentina have all been invited to the GIS.

The Yogi Adityanath government has set a target of making U.P. a trillion dollar economy and the GIS is being organised with this in mind, said the press note issued by the CM’s media team.

The invitations have been sent to: Dr Thani Ahmed Al Zeyoudi, minister of state for foreign trade, UAE; Yasutoshi Nishimura, minister of economy, trade and industry, Japan; Robert Habeck, federal minister for economic affairs and climate action, Germany; Paulo Roberto Nunes Guedes, minister of economy, Brazil and Ed Husic, MP, minister for industry and science, Australia.

The invitees also include Olivier Becht, minister delegate for foreign trade and economic attractiveness, France; José Ignacio de Mendiguren, secretary of industry and productive development, Argentina, Liesje Schreinemacher, minister for foreign trade and development corporation, The Netherlands, Hadja Lahbib, minister for foreign affairs, European affairs and foreign trade, Belgium; Ildefonso Guajardo Villarreal, secretary of economy, Mexico; Pierre Fitzgibbon, Quebec minister for economy, innovation and energy, Canada and Martin Birn, Quebec minister for international relations and Francophonie, Canada.

Invitations have also gone to Raquel Buenrostro, minister for economy, Mexico and Kemi Badenoch, secretary of state for international trade, United Kingdom.