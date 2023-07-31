Uttar Pradesh government evolves monitoring system for trillion-dollar economy goal

The Uttar Pradesh government has worked out a monitoring system to ensure that it is moving ahead in the right direction and following the roadmap drawn to achieve the objective of boosting the Gross State Domestic Product (GSDP) to one trillion dollars in the next five years. The Uttar Pradesh government had signed a Memorandum of Understanding with a consultant on August 5, 2022, to work out the roadmap for the trillion-dollar objective. (FILE PHOTO)

The Uttar Pradesh government has worked out quarterly milestones and the Key Performance Indicators (KPIs) for all the sectors/departments, got feedback about them and is regularly assessing the progress in various fields in the state.

Those aware of the development said the Uttar Pradesh government’s monitoring system includes sectoral reviews and weekly video conferencing with the district magistrates and other district-level officers at the chief secretary’s level to review implementation of the roadmap for the trillion-dollar economy goal.

“We have worked out a monitoring system. We have identified the KPIs for various departments and sectors and got feedback This will give us an idea whether the state government is moving ahead in the right direction to achieve the objective of making the state a trillion-dollar economy in the next five years. We are also developing dashboard for the purpose,” said Alok Kumar-III, secretary, planning, and nodal officer for the one trillion-dollar economy project. He made a presentation about his department’s performance before chief minister Yogi Adityanath last month.

The state government had signed a Memorandum of Understanding with the consultant Deloitte India on August 5, 2022, to work out the roadmap. Deloitte India submitted the roadmap to the state government on January 5, 2023. The state government’s consultant incorporated the suggestions of various stakeholders and submitted a revised roadmap on May 24, 2023.

The state government also proposes to conduct 20 surveys/studies later this year to design a methodology to make a realistic assessment of the Gross State Domestic Product and the Gross District Domestic Product (GDDP). It also proposes to study consumption and supply of construction material.

The state planning department’s presentation before the chief minister included other such proposed activities too for statistical strengthening.

The Giri Institute of Development Studies may be asked to conduct some of the proposed studies. A survey to identify an exhaustive list of flowers and ornamental/medicinal plants, capture the production and prices of high-value exotic fruits like dragon fruit, Kiwi, raspberry and strawberry may be conducted. The state government also proposes a survey to study socio-economic conditions of women and the increase in income of farmers in 2022-2023 against the income in 2017-2018.

A study on the state government’s milk production capacity will also be conducted. The contribution of the hotel and tourism industry to GSDP is likely to be assessed as well.

