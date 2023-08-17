Rainfall deficient dists of U.P: Date for crop insurance, seed kits’ distribution extended

The Uttar Pradesh government has extended the date for crop insurance and distributing mini seed kits to farmers in the districts where the threat of drought looms large due to deficient rainfall.

For representation only

In a press statement, a spokesperson of the state government said, chief minister Yogi Adityanath has assured all assistance to farmers in view of the drought.

“Be it drought or flood, farmers should not worry. The state government will be standing with them during the crisis,” chief minister had assured farmers at a programme organised in Gorakhpur, a few days back, he said.

The date of Prime Minister Crop Insurance Scheme has been extended to ensure that more farmers take benefit of the scheme. The state government has directed the officers to distribute mini seed kits in 14 districts that have received deficient rainfall.

The mini kits of pulses including arhar, urad and moong are being distributed to the farmers to compensate for the losses. The state government plans to distribute 5,800 quintal seeds with 1.50 lakh mini kits to farmers, he said.

