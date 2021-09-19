Uttar Pradesh government’s report card a pack of lies: Opposition

The opposition parties in the state attacked the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) government in UP as the government and the party celebrated completion of four-and-a-half years in power on Sunday.

The attack started soon after chief minister Yogi Adityanath held a press conference and enumerated the achievements of his government. Responding to CM’s statement that he had full confidence that his government would retain power as the BJP would win over 350 seats in 2022 assembly polls, Samajwadi Party national president Akhilesh Yadav in a tweet in Hindi said: “BJP is done”.

Akhilesh tweeted twice in the day wherein he said: “In UP, the BJP government has published a 16-page booklet all of which is an absolute lie...It looks as if the BJP has published a textbook for its ‘international lie training centre’. But the BJP’s ambassadors of lies will be able to run the textbook in their ‘online classes (social media)’ because they have no face to go among the people.”

In another tweet, Akhilesh said: “Fifty-four months have lapsed, six are left of this arrogant government that did atrocities on farmers, poor, women, and youth and of the government that misled on employment, price-rise, economy; and the government of deception, betrayal, and rhetoric”. He ended the tweet with “Nahin chaahiye thug ka saath, thug ka vikas, thug ka vishawas, thug ka prayaas (Don’t want the government of cheats, progress of cheats, trust of cheats and efforts of cheats...BJP is done.”

Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) national president Mayawati in her tweet in Hindi said: “The advertisement and claims of ‘4.5 years of change’ of BJP government in UP are all baseless and are far from the ground realities. It is well known that because of the vast difference in BJP’s words and deeds, people are distressed under poverty, unemployment and price rise”.

UP Congress president Ajay Kumar Lallu tweeted: “Enough of tall claims...But the BJP government was least bothered about people dying of illnesses--be it encephalitis, Covid, or mysterious fevers...This government hovers helicopter (all over the state), gets photo-ops and hides accountability by lying.”

In more tweets, Lallu attacked the state government on “farmers, unemployed, crop loss and damages, cane farmers’ dues, suicides in Bundelkhand”. The party’s UP in-charge Priyanka Gandhi Vadra in her tweet in Hindi rated the UP government as “Number one in malnourishment, crime against women, kidnappings and abductions, murders and crime against Dalits”.

In another tweet, she said that on completion of 4.5 years, the government should have replied to peoples’ questions but instead of that the government “lied, lied and only lied”.