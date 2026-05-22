Uttar Pradesh govt announces mandatory uniform dress code in universities, colleges

With less than a year to go for the Uttar Pradesh assembly polls, the Yogi Adityanath government, which has been in power for over nine years, is “introducing mandatory dress code” for nearly 49 lakh students pursuing higher studies in various universities and degree colleges across the state.

Higher education minister Yogendra Upadhyay says the student community constitutes a homogeneous group, wherein no form of social hierarchy or discrimination should be evident. (FILE PHOTO)

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A day after governor Anandiben Patel called for introducing uniforms in all universities and colleges of the state, higher education minister Yogendra Upadhyay announced that in accordance with the directives of the governor, adherence to a dress code will be made mandatory in all universities and colleges across the state.

He said that, wherever feasible, a uniform dress code will be implemented in every educational institution, thereby fostering a sense of equality and discipline among students.

It is, however, not clear whether it will be a proper uniform or a simple dress code spelling out what students are supposed to wear while coming to colleges or universities.

Upadhyay said the student community constitutes a homogeneous group, wherein no form of social hierarchy or discrimination should be evident. He noted that, often, social and economic disparities become visible through attire, leading some students to develop an inferiority complex while others develop a sense of superiority.

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{{^usCountry}} “The implementation of a dress code will effectively curb these situations, enabling all students to pursue their studies in an equitable environment,” he said. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} “The implementation of a dress code will effectively curb these situations, enabling all students to pursue their studies in an equitable environment,” he said. {{/usCountry}}

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Reacting to the decision, former Lucknow University vice chancellor Prof Roop Rekha Verma said, “Universities should focus more on other broader issues like vacant teaching posts, ensure regular classes, dwindling number of students, improving the quality of research work and providing better facilities to students rather than coming up with a plan to introduce uniform.”

“Governor Anandiben Patel and higher education minister Yogendra Upadhyay should understand there is a difference between school education and higher education. Uniform is fine with school kids. But grown-ups should not be confined. See there is no harm in having a dress code but having said that those in power should address much bigger issues,” Verma said.

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Prof Nishi Pandey, former head of the English department at Lucknow University, said, “Universities and colleges are centres of higher education where children go to seek knowledge. They should be given that freedom. Uniform is fine in schools but not after Class 12. Disciplining should be on different issue like students be asked to come to class on time, etc. I don’t think anywhere in the world there is uniform or dress code in universities.”

Nashat Hayatullah, who graduated from Lucknow’s IT College and is now senior project associate, Lancaster University, said, “It is understandable that the move would go a long way in promoting equality among the student body as, at times, dressing according to the latest fashion and demands can be financially pressing. On the other hand, having gone through the college years I feel having the freedom post-school to dress however we wanted was something we looked forward to. I would just like to request that consideration for minorities, be it covering head or wearing turbans be taken into consideration while implementing the uniform.”

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Another educationist feared this move was aimed to divide the society as Muslim girls wearing hijab will not be comfortable.

“With the election just a few months away, it is my hunch the government wants to polarise,” he said, refusing to identify himself.

The minister, in his press statement, emphasised that the state government’s objective extends beyond merely enhancing academic quality, it also aims to cultivate a positive, disciplined, and value-oriented atmosphere within educational institutions. The dress code will serve not only as a symbol of discipline but also as a medium to reinforce the spirit of social harmony and equal opportunity, the press statement added. Consequently, students will be able to focus their attention more intently on their education and personality development, it said.

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Following the implementation of this new system, a superior academic culture—characterised by uniformity—will evolve within universities and colleges, thereby providing a strong foundation for achieving the vision of a ‘Developed Uttar Pradesh’ and a ‘Developed India’,” Upadhyay said.

On Wednesday, the governor had said uniforms should be introduced for students in all universities and colleges. She made the point during a review meeting of Jananayak Chandrashekhar University, Ballia, held at Jan Bhavan. However, she did not elaborate.

Lucknow has a few degree colleges, which introduced uniforms over a decade ago. National PG College, Shia PG College and Jai Narayan Post Graduate College are among such institutions affiliated to the Lucknow University.

SP, Cong denounce decision

The Samajwadi Party and Congress reacted strongly to the decision, calling it a deliberate attempt to control the youth.

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“Universities are spaces for critical thinking, intellectual freedom and personality development. While the intention behind a common dress code may be to promote equality and discipline, true equality comes through equal opportunities and quality education, not through identical clothing. Most universities worldwide do not impose strict uniforms except in certain professional courses. University students are adults and should have reasonable freedom of self-expression within the boundaries of dignity and discipline,” stated Abdul Hafiz Gandhi, the SP national spokesperson.

“We believe universities should remain open and democratic spaces where diversity is respected. Therefore, imposing a compulsory uniform in universities may not be the most appropriate approach,” Gandhi added.

On the other hand, UPCC spokesperson Puneet Pathak termed the decision an attempt to curtail free thinking.

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“The decision can be termed as symbolic of controlling free thinking minds,” Pathak said.