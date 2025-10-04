Uttar Pradesh govt committed to people’s welfare, says Yogi Adityanath

Chief minister Yogi Adityanath on Friday reiterated his government’s commitment to bringing happiness and prosperity to citizens’ lives, emphasising that redressing public grievances should be treated with utmost sensitivity and integrity. He instructed officials to take strict action against those who exploit the weak. Uttar Pradesh chief minister Yogi Adityanath during Janata Darshan in Gorakhpur. (ANI PHOTO)

The chief minister made the remarks as he met around 200 people during Janata Darshan in front of the Mahant Digvijaynath Smriti Bhavan at the Gorakhnath temple complex here.

According to an official statement, despite being engaged for four consecutive days in rituals and festivities of Shardiya Navratri and Vijayadashami, he attended the Janata Darshan.

He listened to people’s concerns, handed over complaints to the officials with written instructions, and assured citizens that the government is committed to resolving every grievance.

The CM warned that illegal land grabbers and those exploiting vulnerable citizens would not be spared. He emphasised that family disputes over land or property should be resolved through dialogue and mutual settlement. Revenue and police-related matters must be handled with fairness and transparency to prevent any injustice, he said.

Further, he directed that eligible citizens deprived of government welfare schemes should be identified and provided benefits without delay. Some individuals requested financial assistance for medical treatment, to which the CM assured full government support, instructing officials to expedite cost estimations.

On Friday morning, the chief minister interacted with a group of students during his visit, asking their names and enquiring about their studies. He blessed the children, saying, “Study well and move forward in life,” while also distributing chocolates.

Earlier in the day, he offered prayers to Guru Gorakhnath and paid respects at the samadhi of his guru, Mahant Avaidyanath.

Chief minister Yogi Adityanath on Friday paid tribute to the late Prof U.P. Singh, former vice chancellor of Purvanchal University and president of the MP Educational Council, while chairing a meeting of the Council at Gorakhnath Temple’s conference hall.

The chief minister also remembered Revati Raman Das and Pratap Narayan Singh.

The meeting was attended by council members and office-bearers, including Yogi Kamalnath, Tyagi Nath, Rajesh Mohan Sarkar, Dwarka Tiwari, Pramath Nath Mishra and others.