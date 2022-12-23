Uttar Pradesh govt to launch “Sankalp Atal Har Ghar Jal” awareness drive on Dec 24

The Uttar Pradesh government will launch a week-long “Sankalp Atal Har Ghar Jal” public awareness campaign on the eve of 98th birth anniversary of former Prime Minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee on Saturday (December 24).

In a press statement the state government said the weeklong water awareness programme will be held in all villages, panchayats, blocks, tehsils, Aganwadi centres and schools across Uttar Pradesh. Thousands of villagers in Uttar Pradesh will be provided pure drinking water facility on the occasion of 98th birth anniversary of the former PM on Sunday.

A target has been fixed to provide more than 98,000 tap connections in a day. The guidelines in this regard have also been issued to the concerned district administration and department officers. The Yogi government has given officers the target of providing maximum tap connections in a day to make the birth anniversary of the former PM memorable.

During the “Sankalp Atal Har Ghar Jal” public awareness week, which will be conducted from December 24 to 31 in the state, along with giving maximum tap connections to rural families, many events related to public awareness will also be held. Schoolchildren will take out rallies and explain the importance of water. Voluntary organisations will hold meetings in blocks, villages, schools, Anganwadi centres and panchayats under the mass awareness programme.