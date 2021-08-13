Uttar Pradesh govt will honour Tokyo Olympic medallists on August 19: Yogi Adityanath

Chief minister Yogi Adityanath on Friday said the Uttar Pradesh government would felicitate Tokyo Olympic medallists with cash prizes in a ceremony at the Bharat Ratna Atal Bihari Vajpayee Ekana Stadium in Lucknow on August 19.

He announced that the state government will give cash prizes of ₹2 crore to the gold medal winners in the Olympics, ₹1.50 crore to the silver medallists and ₹1 crore to the bronze medallists. Coaches will be also honoured at the felicitation event, the chief minister said.

The chief minister was speaking at a programme organised by the Gorakhnath Temple Trust and Purvanchal Sports Promotion Manch at Mahant Digvijaynath Smriti Hall on the Gorakhnath temple premises in Gorakhpur on Friday.

The members of the Indian hockey men’s team that won the bronze medal in Tokyo will get ₹1 crore each. The Indian women hockey team members will get ₹50 lakh each for the best-ever performance in the Olympics, he said.

The chief minister said his government had announced a policy in 2017 according to which the residents of Uttar Pradesh winning Olympic medals are eligible for ₹6 crore on bagging a gold medal, ₹4 crore for silver and ₹2 crore for bronze. Similarly, the UP government had given cash prizes to medallists at the Commonwealth Games and the Asian Games, he added.

Among the Tokyo Olympic medallists, hockey star Lalit Kumar Upadhyay is the only one from Uttar Pradesh.

India registered its best-ever performance at the Tokyo Games, winning seven medals, including a gold.

India’s medal winners at the Tokyo Olympics are: Neeraj Chopra (gold), Mirabai Chanu (silver), Ravi Dahiya (silver), Bajrang Punia (bronze), Lovlina Borogohain (bronze), PV Sindhu (bronze) and the Indian men’s hockey team (bronze).

Besides, the state government has invited 75 players each from 75 districts of the state for the same function in Lucknow.

The state government will provide the required resources to help them make a mark at national and international sports events, the chief minister said.

Felicitating 75 sportspersons of Gorakhpur division, he said there was no dearth of sports talent in Uttar Pradesh and added that players needed facilities, guidance, motivation and resources to excel. Three women hockey players from Gorakhpur — Prem Maya, Ranjana Srivastava and Preeti Dubey — have represented the country in the Olympics, he said.

He said the coaching of players would commence soon and coaches would be reinstated on good remuneration.

Lauding the Khelo India national programme launched by Prime Minister Narendra Modi for the promotion of sports, Yogi said India sent its largest contingent of athletes to the Tokyo Olympics. Despite an adverse situation due to the Covid-19 pandemic, the Indian sportspersons gave their best performance in the Olympics by bagging seven medals, he said.

The chief minister also said the Gorakhnath temple organised a sports event every year on the occasion of Nag Panchami but due to Covid-19, the event had been curtailed this time.