Uttar Pradesh health department cancels appointment of 229 doctors for not joining duty

The Uttar Pradesh health department has cancelled the appointment of 229 doctors as they did not join duty within six months from the date on which their letters of appointment were issued.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

“The selected doctors did not join duty, neither did they give any representation/letter regarding when they will join duty. Hence, as per the rules, their appointment letter is being cancelled,” said the order cancelling the appointments.

The order was issued by director (administration) medical health.

“The order means these doctors will not be able to join duty now. They can perhaps apply again when vacancies are announced if they wish to work for government hospitals,” said a senior health official.

These doctors whose appointment has been cancelled by the Uttar Pradesh health department were from different specialities, including gynaecology, paediatrics, ENT, orthopaedics, ophthalmology, pathology, microbiology, forensics, anaesthesia, psychiatry and public health.

The Uttar Pradesh Public Service Commission (UPPSC) had selected the doctors and issued appointment letters in March. In October, the director general medical health wrote to the state government with a list of doctors who did not join duty within six months of issuance of the letters of appointment.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Acting on the communication from the DG, the government cancelled the letters of appointment of such doctors.

The UPPSC had shortlisted 1000 doctors and issued the appointment letters to 415 doctors who reported to the directorate of medical health. About 200 of the doctors who were selected joined duty but the remaining did not turn up.

“Government hospitals are best for gaining experience to work under pressure, in a diversified but focused manner. Particularly, young doctors, if they get a chance, should not skip work at a government hospital,” said Dr Abhishek Shukla, secretary general, Association of International Doctors.

The state has over 18,000 sanctioned posts of government doctors. The number of doctors working in government health facilities is over 14,000. The appointment of doctors was meant to be part of the process to bridge this gap.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}