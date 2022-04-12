Uttar Pradesh higher education minister distributes tablets, smartphones at Lucknow’s IT College
Uttar Pradesh higher education minister Yogendra Upadhyay on Monday said the state government will expedite the process of distribution of tablets and smartphones to eligible candidates in the presence of public representatives.
The minister said this while distributing tablets and smartphones at Isabella Thoburn (IT) College in Lucknow. The Yogi Adityanath government in Uttar Pradesh has announced it will distribute tablets and smartphones across the state, he added.
“The department of information technology has already been told to include it in its 100-day action plan. To ensure the education of the youth was not hindered, the government started online education (during the Covid-19 pandemic). But the youth’s unfamiliarity with modern technology was a major obstacle,” Upadhyay said.
“The state government has directed the officers of the department to provide tablets and smartphones to the youth within the stipulated time,” he said. He described youth as “our power, identity of Uttar Pradesh.”
Isabella Thoburn College witnessed the distribution of smartphones and tablets to 1,463 girls from the final year postgraduate and undergraduate classes as part of the digital initiative (Karlo Duniya Mutthi Mei) undertaken by the Uttar Pradesh government.
The first phase of distribution of these devices started in the state on December 25, 2021.
BJP MLA Neeraj Bora, IT College president ES Charles and principal V Prakash spoke about the role played by the college for women empowerment.
Beneficiaries Aarushi Jain, Anamika Mishra, Varda Shamim and Astha Ratra said, “We are happy to receive smartphones.”
Delhi: Wife drugs, murders man; stuffs body in a sack, dumps it in park
A 30-year-old woman was arrested for allegedly murdering Laxmi Devi's 32-year-old husband after first drugging her husband Bharat Lal's on Saturday in north-west Delhi's Pitampura, police said, adding that after the murder, the woman allegedly took the help of her 13-year-old son to stuff the body in a burlap sack and carry it on the boy's bicycle to a park about 800 metres from their home and dump it there .
9-year-old Ludhiana murder victim suffocated to death after inhaling smoke, finds postmortem report
A day after the decomposing body of a nine-year-old boy was found in a vacant plot near Advanced Training Institute, a postmortem report has revealed that the victim, Pardeep Kumar had suffocated to death after inhaling smoke. A board of two doctors comprising Dr Charankamal and Dr Monika carried out the postmortem examination on Monday. Though the body had no injury marks, police suspect that the victim, Pardeep Kumar, was not alone at the plot.
Ludhiana | Road cut opens near Jawaddi canal bridge for traffic, but experts wary of accident risks
With an aim to facilitate Jawaddi residents with a short route, authorities on Monday opened a road cut near Jawaddi canal bridge at Southern bypass. Gogi said to ensure that no accidents take place with the opening of this road cut, MC officials have been directed to construct speed breakers on both sides. In addition, traffic police have been directed to depute personnel at the cut on a permanent basis.
Ludhiana DC lauds NRIs’ contribution in construction of primary school building in Nathowal village
Deputy commissioner Varinder Kumar Sharma on Monday inaugurated a newly-constructed building of a government primary school in Nathowal village. Sub-divisional magistrate Gurbir Singh Kohli, Raikot, was also present on the occasion. Sharma assured the villagers that apart from the vacant posts of teachers in the government primary school at Nathowal village, other basic requirements would also be fulfilled as soon as possible.
2 years after Ludhiana businessman’s murder, arms supplier held
Two years after a mobile shop owner was shot dead in Janta Colony on Rahon Road, the man who had procured weapons for the murderers was arrested on Monday. The victim, Girish Manocha, 29, had been shot dead by two motorcycle-borne men on May 13, 2020, while his father Joginderpal Manocha, 60, was critically injured in the firing. The accused arms supplier, Rajiv Kumar of Subhash Nagar is already wanted in a case of assault and house trespassing.
