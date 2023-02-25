Uttar Pradesh: KGMU holds walkathon for heart health

The King George’s Medical University (KGMU) here on Saturday organised a walkathon to raise awareness about having a healthy heart as part of the month-long events planned under Y20 to mark India’s G20 presidency.

The walkathon that was organised at KGMU in Lucknow on Feb 25. (Sourced)

“If your heart is healthy, your body is healthy and you live longer. This was the aim of the event to make people realise about heart health,” said Prof RN Srivastava, dean student welfare at the university.

“The youth being key to growth and development of our nation and the world at large, Y20 has been designated as the official youth engagement group for the G20. The Y20 summit is a process which brings together young leaders from across the globe so as to discuss and debate global challenges and deliberate on policy recommendations for G20 leaders to take forward,” Prof Srivastava added.

The KGMU will be hosting month long events between February 25 and March 24 inviting participation from all educational institutions across Uttar Pradesh. The events hosted by the university will include walkathon, poetry competition, slogan writing competition and awareness on menstrual hygiene. The participants were addressed by experts, including Dr Rishi Sethi.

