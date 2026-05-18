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Uttar Pradesh launches ‘Operation-4’ for dairy sector

Uttar Pradesh launches "Operation-4" to boost dairy sector with subsidies for indigenous cow breeds, enhancing rural economy and milk production.

Published on: May 18, 2026 03:36 am IST
By HT Correspondent, Lucknow
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The Uttar Pradesh government has rolled out a major dairy sector push centred on indigenous cow breeds under what is being described as “Operation-4”, aimed at strengthening the rural economy and boosting milk production.

The government is providing up to 50% subsidy for setting up dairy units, with the financial model comprising 15% beneficiary contribution, 35% bank loan and 50% government support. (FOR REPRESENTATION)

Under chief minister Yogi Adityanath’s directives, four schemes – Mukhyamantri Swadeshi Gau Samvardhan Yojana, Mukhyamantri Pragatisheel Pashupalak Protsahan Yojana, Nandini Krishak Samriddhi Yojana and Mini Nandini Krishak Samriddhi Yojana – are being implemented across the state with subsidies for dairy units ranging from two to 25 cows, according to an official statement.

The government is providing up to 50% subsidy for setting up dairy units, with the financial model comprising 15% beneficiary contribution, 35% bank loan and 50% government support. Under the Swadeshi Gau Samvardhan Yojana, a subsidy of up to 80,000 is being provided for two-cow units.

The initiative also focuses on conservation and promotion of indigenous breeds such as Sahiwal, Gir, Gangatiri and Sindhi, while cattle rearers maintaining high-yield breeds are being offered incentives of 10,000- 15,000.

 
Home / Cities / Lucknow / Uttar Pradesh launches ‘Operation-4’ for dairy sector
Home / Cities / Lucknow / Uttar Pradesh launches ‘Operation-4’ for dairy sector
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