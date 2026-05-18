Uttar Pradesh launches ‘Operation-4’ for dairy sector

The Uttar Pradesh government has rolled out a major dairy sector push centred on indigenous cow breeds under what is being described as “Operation-4”, aimed at strengthening the rural economy and boosting milk production.

The government is providing up to 50% subsidy for setting up dairy units, with the financial model comprising 15% beneficiary contribution, 35% bank loan and 50% government support. (FOR REPRESENTATION)

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Under chief minister Yogi Adityanath’s directives, four schemes – Mukhyamantri Swadeshi Gau Samvardhan Yojana, Mukhyamantri Pragatisheel Pashupalak Protsahan Yojana, Nandini Krishak Samriddhi Yojana and Mini Nandini Krishak Samriddhi Yojana – are being implemented across the state with subsidies for dairy units ranging from two to 25 cows, according to an official statement.

The government is providing up to 50% subsidy for setting up dairy units, with the financial model comprising 15% beneficiary contribution, 35% bank loan and 50% government support. Under the Swadeshi Gau Samvardhan Yojana, a subsidy of up to ₹80,000 is being provided for two-cow units.

The initiative also focuses on conservation and promotion of indigenous breeds such as Sahiwal, Gir, Gangatiri and Sindhi, while cattle rearers maintaining high-yield breeds are being offered incentives of ₹10,000- ₹15,000.

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{{^usCountry}} Additional chief secretary, animal husbandry, Mukesh Meshram said over 1,500 units had been established under the Swadeshi Gau Samvardhan Yojana and over 7,500 awards distributed under the Pragatisheel Pashupalak Protsahan Yojana. He added that 72 units under the Nandini scheme and 245 under the Mini Nandini scheme had also been set up, aimed at generating rural employment and increasing farmers’ income. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Additional chief secretary, animal husbandry, Mukesh Meshram said over 1,500 units had been established under the Swadeshi Gau Samvardhan Yojana and over 7,500 awards distributed under the Pragatisheel Pashupalak Protsahan Yojana. He added that 72 units under the Nandini scheme and 245 under the Mini Nandini scheme had also been set up, aimed at generating rural employment and increasing farmers’ income. {{/usCountry}}

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