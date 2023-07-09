34.72 lakh houses allotted in U.P.under PMAY-G since 2016-17: Dy CM Maurya

Uttar Pradesh deputy chief minister Keshav Prasad Maurya on Sunday said 34.72 lakh houses had been allotted in the state under Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana-Gramin (PMAY-G) since 2016-17. Uttar Pradesh deputy chief minister Keshav Prasad Maurya. (HT File)

“Of them, construction of 29.68 lakh houses has been completed. Uttar Pradesh is the first state in the country to achieve the target from the list of ‘Housing Plus’. From 2016-17 to 2021-22, Uttar Pradesh ranked first in the country in terms of percentage of housing construction,” he said at a review meeting here.

“Everyone dreams of a beautiful house. Some people spend their lives thinking of constructing a house. In such a situation, the government is fulfilling the dreams of the poor. The Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana is giving wings to the dreams of the villagers,” Maurya added.

“Construction of 91 per cent houses has been done within 10 months, while the national average is 69 percent. The construction of the houses was completed by providing ‘Pattas’ (land deed) to all landless eligible beneficiaries,” he said.

Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana-Gramin is an ambitious scheme of the Government of India under which a target has been set to provide pucca houses with basic facilities by 2024 to all homeless families and families living in dilapidated houses. The scheme was implemented on April 1, 2016.

“Under the scheme, houses are being allotted from the permanent eligibility list prepared on the basis of Socio-Economic Caste Census-2011 and under the Awas Plus scheme, ₹1.20 lakh is given for the general area and ₹1.30 lakh for Naxalite-affected districts,” the deputy CM added.

“The amount is transferred in three instalments directly to the beneficiaries’ account through Public Financial Management System (PFMS) . The area of house construction has been kept at 25 square metre but depending on the availability of space, the house can be constructed in the area decided by the beneficiary as per their convenience. There is a provision to provide employment for 90/95 days from MNREGA to the beneficiary of the house,” he said.

In view of women empowerment, as far as possible the house is allotted in the joint name of the woman head or husband and wife. “In Uttar Pradesh, social audit has been done in the maximum 1.23 lakh gram panchayats in the country and at present the process of training of 29000 masons is in progress,” Maurya added.

“Uttar Pradesh has consistently done good work in the implementation of Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana-Gramin. Many awards have also been given to the state by the Union rural development ministry for the excellent work done under the scheme in the past years,” the deputy CM said.