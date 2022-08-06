Uttar Pradesh logs 902 new Covid cases, 81 of them in Lucknow

Uttar Pradesh reported 902 new Covid-19 cases, including 81 in Lucknow, on Saturday while the total number of tests done in the state so far crossed the 12-crore mark.

Among the new Covid cases, Gautam Buddh Nagar reported 158, Ghaziabad 76, Meerut 80, Prayagraj 40 and Varanasi 44.

Forty-nine of the new Covid patients in Lucknow were male. The state capital has 617 active Covid cases but only seven of them had to be admitted to hospital while the remaining were in home isolation.

Indira Nagar reported 13 new cases, Alambagh 11, Aliganj 9, NK Road 8, Sarojininagar 5, Tudiyaganj 4 and Aishbagh one, according to the health department data.

“In the past 24 hours, U.P. tested 78,857 Covid samples. A total 12,00,55,460 samples have been tested till now,” said Amit Mohan Prasad, additional chief secretary (medical health) in a press statement.

Over 900 new Covid cases in a day were last reported in the second week of February.

In the past 24 hours, 634 patients recovered while over 20 lakh (20,78,790) patients have defeated the Covid-19 infection in the state till now.

The state has 4612 active Covid cases under treatment, including 871 in Gautam Buddh Nagar, 617 in Lucknow, 363 in Ghaziabad, 300 in Meerut, 246 in Varanasi and 147 in Prayagraj, according to state health department data.