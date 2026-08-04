Uttar Pradesh Monsoon session: Those who didn’t give a penny for Ram temple harping on donation theft, says Yogi

Chief minister Yogi Adityanath on Monday highlighted his government’s commitment to youth welfare and attacked the Opposition, particularly the Samajwadi Party, on the alleged Ram temple donation theft controversy.

Chief minister Yogi Adityanath addressing reporters before the start of the Monsoon session of the Uttar Pradesh legislature, in Lucknow on Monday. (ANI PHOTO)

Speaking to reporters before the Uttar Pradesh legislature’s Monsoon session began, he criticised those raising questions about the handling of donations at the Ram temple in Ayodhya. He said they had not given a penny for the temple’s construction but had, instead, ordered firing on Ram bhakts and attempted to obstruct the construction.

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

“Those who ordered firing on Ram bhakts are raising the issue of Ayodhya these days. Those who ordered lathi-charge on people chanting “Jai Shri Ram” and sent a battery of lawyers to the court to put hurdles in the construction of the Ram temple are raising the issue of donation theft. People are seeing their double standards,” he said.

The chief minister also mentioned the supplementary budget that will be presented on Tuesday, saying it will focus on schemes associated with the welfare of the youth, farmers, women, employees and entrepreneurs. He said the government expects meaningful deliberations in the legislature and called upon members across party lines to contribute positively to the proceedings.

“The Monsoon session is important. I will urge members of the assembly for a healthy discussion on public issues in the House. In the interest of the state and its 25 crore people, the Opposition should dump negative politics. They should contribute to welfare of the people and the state’s development,” he said.

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

{{^usCountry}} “The legislature is an important medium to take the voice of the common people to the government and the administration. All people’s representatives can raise issues associated with their constituencies and get matters resolved by the state government,” he added. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} “The legislature is an important medium to take the voice of the common people to the government and the administration. All people’s representatives can raise issues associated with their constituencies and get matters resolved by the state government,” he added. {{/usCountry}}

Read More

Describing the youth as his government’s top priority, Adityanath said, “Over nine lakh youngsters have been given employment by the government in nine years. The security environment created by the double engine government has generated better investment opportunities, paving the way for youth employment in their home districts.”

Lauding the achievements of his government, the chief minister said, “We have been able to get UP freed of the BIMARU state tag, to make it a revenue surplus and economic breakthrough state.”

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

“In the last nine years, the double engine government has brought six crore poor families above the poverty line. We have made policies for education, health, poverty eradication, farmers, investment, employment and other public issues,” he said.

“Farmers are working hard, they have produced 22% of the country’s food grain in UP, which accounts for 11% of India’s agricultural land. The income of farmers has doubled,” he said.

“We have paid ₹3,23,000 crore to sugarcane farmers. Out of 122 sugarmills, 105 mills are making direct payments into farmers’ accounts within five days. Under the SP government, cane arrears for 10 years were not cleared. Instead of protecting the farmers’ interests, they forced farmers to commit suicide and migrate. Tube wells were defunct. Today, free power supply is made available to 16 lakh tube wells in the state,” he said.

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

Accusing the previous SP government of neglecting farmers, he said, “They did not give water for irrigation. They ensured that middlemen exploited the farmers. Under their regime, farmers were miserable. Between 2007-17, 29 sugar mills were closed, 21 sugar mills were sold at a throwaway price. They are now talking about farmers. Their double face has been exposed before the people.”

“In UP, the women labour force ratio has increased from 12% to 38%. The double engine government has constructed hostels for working women in cities. Under Mission Shakti, measures have been taken for the security and empowerment of women,” he said.

Mentioning the ongoing Kanwar Yatra, he said, “Shiv bhakts are on a pilgrimage this month. We have made elaborate arrangements for their security and ensured that Kanwar yatris face no problem. The members of the legislature are planning to participate in the Kanwar Yatra from August 7.”

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

Highlighting more welfare measures, he said, “We have launched a cashless medical scheme for school teachers and increased the honorarium of shiksha mitras. Within a week, the minimum honorarium of outsourced employees will be fixed. Aanganwadi workers, ASHA workers, cooks and chowkidars will get handsome honorarium. We have allocated funds for their welfare in the supplementary budget.”

“In the last nine years, through discussions and after reviewing issues raised by people’s representatives and formulating projects accordingly, we have been able to work well. We have been able to change the perception of Uttar Pradesh,” he said.