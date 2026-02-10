Uttar Pradesh moving fast on growth track, size of economy more than doubles in 8 years, says state’s economic survey

Uttar Pradesh is on the growth accelerator to becoming a developed state by 2047, indicates the state’s first economic survey report that presents a rosy picture of various parameters and says the size of the state economy has more than doubled from ₹13.30 lakh crore in 2016-17 to over ₹30.25 lakh crore in 2024-25 and is projected to reach ₹36 lakh crore in 2025-26. UP finance minister Suresh Khanna and chief minister Yogi Adityanath on the first day of the budget session of the state assembly. (Deepak Gupta/HT)

The state, which investors once avoided, has now received industrial investment proposals worth over ₹50 lakh crore, said the survey report for 2025-26 presented in the state assembly on the first day of the budget session.

The survey noted that Uttar Pradesh’s economy has shown remarkable growth, transitioning into one of the largest in the country.

Transparent policies, timely incentives, and the guarantee of ‘Triple S’ (Safety, Stability, Speed) have boosted investor confidence in Uttar Pradesh.

Uttar Pradesh’s contribution to the national economy has increased from 8.6% in 2016-17 to 9.1% in 2024-25 while the budget size in nine years (of the Yogi Adityanath government) grew by ₹4.86 lakh crore – from ₹3.47 lakh crore in 2016-17 to ₹8.33 lakh crore in 2025-26, the economic survey said.

In contrast, the increase during the preceding period from 2008-09 to 2016-17 (eight years) was only ₹2.34 lakh crore, it added.

For the first time in 50 years, the downward trend in the state’s per capita income has been reversed with regard to the national average, according to the report.

Shortly before the release of the report, chief minister Yogi Adityanath said this is for the first time that a state is releasing its economic survey report.

Presenting the report, Uttar Pradesh finance minister Suresh Khanna said, “The per capita income in UP has doubled since 2016-17. In 2016-17, UP’s per capita income was ₹54,564 and in eight years till 2024-25, it became ₹1,09,844.”

“Uttar Pradesh’s economy is one of the largest in the country and has more than doubled in 8 years. Its size has more than doubled from ₹13.30 lakh crore in 2016-17 to surpassing ₹30.25 lakh crore in 2024-25 and is projected to reach ₹36 lakh crore in the financial year 2025-26,” he said.

“It is after 50 years, that Uttar Pradesh has reversed the declining trend in per capita income, marking a historic change. When the country attained freedom the per capita income of people in UP was at par with the national per capita income. Over the years, the development index slipped and per capita income in 2014-15 came to 50.2% of the national figure. In 2024-25, a reverse trend was made possible and now it is at 53.5% of the national average,” he said, quoting the report.

According to 2024-25 estimates, the contribution of the agriculture and allied sectors to Uttar Pradesh’s economy (GSDP) is 25.8%, the industrial sector’s contribution is 27.2%, and the service sector’s contribution is 47%.

“The state’s capital outlay increased by more than double, from ₹69.79 thousand crore in the financial year 2016-17 to ₹147.72 thousand crore in the financial year 2024-25. This increase clearly reflects the state’s development-oriented financial priorities,” the report said.

“In UP, the price of diesel, used for agriculture purposes also, is lower than almost all states, barring a few in the Northeast,” Khanna said in the house.

Uttar Pradesh’s public debt-to-GDP ratio was 29.3% in 2016-17, which decreased to only 28% in 2024-25. This is significantly lower than the national level of 81.3% and the world average of 92.8%. This situation also reflects the state’s financial stability and discipline.

The total number of registered factories in the state increased from 14,169 in 2016-17 to more than double, reaching 30,695 by November of the financial year 2025-26.

In 2016-17, the total exports from the state amounted to ₹0.84 lakh crore, which more than doubled in the last eight years to reach ₹1.86 lakh crore in 2024-25. By November of 2025-26, total exports of ₹1.31 lakh crore had already been achieved. This growth is strong evidence of the state’s manufacturing capacity, policy-driven development, and its presence in global markets, the report said.

The economic review was described as a living document of the state’s progress, people’s aspirations and future potential.

As for the future outlook, the minister said, “Developed India, Developed Uttar Pradesh @ 2047 is a long-term objective of economic self-reliance, social inclusion, and administrative transparency.”

“To achieve this goal, special attention will be given to investment, employment, and sustainable development; additionally, priority will be given to the digital economy, green energy, and environmental balance.”

“The economy of Uttar Pradesh stands on a strong foundation. Balanced growth in agriculture, industry, and the service sector have taken the state to new heights.”

“Social schemes have provided relief to the common people, and infrastructure projects have determined the direction of the future,” he added.

Meanwhile, after the report was tabled, the Opposition members demanded a debate on it. Congress legislative party leader Aradhna Mishra and SP lawmakers said since the government had not given information about this report earlier, a debate should be held in the House on it.