Uttar Pradesh police claims crime incidents decline in state in 2021

Sharing annual crime data of 2021, the Uttar Pradesh (UP) police claimed that there was a decline in crime incidents like dacoity, loot, murder and rape across the state.

Uttar Pradesh police additional director general (ADG) Prashant Kumar shared a press note stating that merely 72 dacoity incidents were reported in 2021 as compared to 120 such incidents in 2020, a 40 per cent decline.

He said there was a decline of 23 per cent in loot cases as 1458 loot incidents were reported in 2021 in comparison to 1633 in 2020.

The press note shared by ADG further read that the state has witnessed around 11 per cent decline in murder cases. A total of 3122 murders were reported in 2021 as compared to 3779 murders in 2020, the press note said.

Similarly, 17 per cent decline in rape cases has been reported in 2021 (2289 cases) as compared to 2769 cases reported in 2020, it added.

There has been a decrease of 4.4 per cent in all types of cases registered under different sections of the Indian Penal Code across the state, according to the Uttar Pradesh police. In the year 2021, 3,39,320 cases were reported as compared to 3,55,110 cases registered in 2020.

ADG said the strict action taken against criminals and gangsters, as well as precautionary measures by police is the major reason for this decline in crime.

Kumar said 26 criminals were gunned down and 763 injured while 3910 were arrested in 1698 police encounters this year. As many as 3032 cases under the Gangsters Act were registered against 9933 people as a part of stringent action against criminals while properties worth over ₹ 1012 crore were demolished, seized and freed in 651 cases under the Gangsters Act in 2021.

As a precautionary measure, the state police have initiated action under the Gangsters Act against 2998 people, under the National Security Act against 191 people and under the Goonda Act against 31764 people. Besides, 2284 people were booked for cow slaughter and 8334 people were booked under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences Act.

In a crackdown on illegal firearms, the state police recovered 379 guns, 2,2105 pistols, 1185 revolvers, 218 rifles, two AK-47 assault rifles, four carbines, one light machine gun as well as 39714 cartridges.

The police also seized three hand grenades, 2229 crude bombs as well as unearthed 270 illegal firearms manufacturing units across the state in 2021, according to the press note.