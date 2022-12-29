Uttar Pradesh: Prayers offered for speedy recovery of PM Modi’s mother in Varanasi

Various religious ceremonies, including prayers, recital of bhajans and ‘Hanuman Chalisa’ besides Ganga Aarti, were on Thursday organised in Varanasi—the parliamentary constituency of Prime Minister Narendra Modi—for early recovery of PM’s mother Hiraben (99).

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

She was admitted to UN Mehta Institute of Cardiology and Research Centre in Ahmedabad, Gujarat, on Wednesday morning due to some health issues. As per the hospital, her condition is stable.

In Ram Janki temple located in Varanasi’s Ramkatora area, a religious ceremony was held wherein some locals and members of an NGO recited ‘Hanuman Chalisa’ for the speedy recovery of the PM’s ailing mother.

“We are here to pray for her speedy recovery. We are hopeful that she will soon be fine,” said Vandna Raghuvanshi, president, Lok Nath Singh Memorial Trust—the body that organised the ceremony. Another religious ceremony was organised in Old City area where locals along with BJP activists performed ‘Mahamrityunjaya Yajna’ for the recovery of the PM’s mother.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Sudama Patel, a BJP activist who led the religious ceremony said, “We wish speedy recovery to Hiraben ji and for the same reason we along with local traders organised a religious ceremony.” A special prayer was organised during the Ganga Aarti at the Assi Ghat by Ganga Seva Samiti for the PM’s mother. The Samiti members wished her early recovery.