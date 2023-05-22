Prayagraj boils at 45.7 degrees, Lucknow sees hottest day in May

The Uttar Pradesh capital recorded its hottest day in May in two years as it sizzled at 43.2 degrees Celsius on Sunday, weathermen said. The hottest day in May last year was recorded at 43 degrees.

Jhansi sizzled at 45.6, Agra at 45.4, Kanpur at 45, Fursatganj 44.3, Hamirpur and Chuck 44.2, Varanasi and Fatehpur 43.6, and Sultanpur 43.4 and Orai 43 degree Celsius, according to the latest weather update. (Rajesh Kumar/HT)

At 45.7 degrees Celsius, Prayagraj, meanwhile, was the hottest city in the state even as three more U.P. cities saw mercury spike over 45 degrees.

Similarly, several other parts of the state also remained under the grip of a heat wave with day temperatures remaining above 40 degrees there even as the Met expected rains from Tuesday at isolated places in the eastern and western U.P.

“After another 36 hours of heatwave, there will be rainfall in isolated parts of East and West Uttar Pradesh from Tuesday (May 23). The change in weather will be due to western disturbances,” according to the latest weather forecast by the India Meteorological Department.

