Uttar Pradesh’s 24-hour Covid-19 positivity rate falls to 0.01%, says Yogi Adityanath

Chief minister Yogi Adityanath on Monday announced that the Covid-19 (24-hour) positivity rate in Uttar Pradesh has now come down to a negligible 0.01%. The tositivity rate is the number of samples that test positive against the total number of samples tested. Yogi Adityanath made the announcement at a Covid-19 review meeting in Lucknow.

“With concerted efforts, now 11 districts have no active Covid cases while there are 857 active cases across the state. This situation is similar to what it was on April 18, 2020, the initial days of Covid onset in the state,” he said.

He also said, “The state on average is doing between 2.5 lakh and 3 lakh tests each day and the positivity rate is a mere 0.01%. The state has effective control on the second wave of the pandemic and will continue the trace, test, treat and vaccinate policy.”

He added that in the last few days no district in the state had reported fresh Covid-19 cases in double digits.

While 53 districts did not report any fresh cases, 22 other districts reported single-digit cases.

“In the last 24 hours, 2.27 lakh tests were done of which only 33 tested positive and 64 patients have recovered. The recovery rate in the state is 98.6%,” he said.

The chief minister said the state had established 6,522 PICU (paediatric intensive care unit) beds and 3,000 NICU (neo-natal ICU) beds so far in preparation for the possible third wave of the pandemic.

He also said the vaccination drive in the state was going on well with a total of 4.44 crore doses administered across the state so far.

“In July, 1.32 crore doses have been administered so far,” he said.

Need to speed up Ayodhya’s integrated development: CM

Yogi Adityanath said that there was a need to speed up works towards the integrated development of Ayodhya. He asked the officers concerned to ensure inter-departmental coordination for the Ayodhya development works and sort out all land-related issues on priority.