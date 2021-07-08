Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Cities / Lucknow News / Uttar Pradesh’s Kasganj, Aligarh join Shravasti on list of districts with no active Covid case
lucknow news

Uttar Pradesh’s Kasganj, Aligarh join Shravasti on list of districts with no active Covid case

Uttar Pradesh chief minister Yogi Adityanath says the three districts will be rewarded if no new Covid-19 cases surface there in the next week
By HT Correspondent, Lucknow
PUBLISHED ON JUL 08, 2021 09:31 PM IST
Uttar Pradesh chief minister Yogi Adityanath at a Covid-19 review meeting. (FILE PHOTO)

Uttar Pradesh chief minister Yogi Adiayanth on Thursday said the state now had three districts — Kasganj, Shravasti and Aligarh — that were without any active Covid-19 case as of Thursday. The state government would reward them if they did not report any fresh cases in the next week, he said at a high-level Covid-19 review meeting here. He had first made the announcement about Shravasti on Wednesday.

“Yesterday, 33 districts in the state did not report any fresh Covid cases and the active cases there are in single digits,” he said.

“With concerted efforts, the second wave of the pandemic is well under control in the state. All the patients of Covid-19 in Kasganj, Shravasti and Aligarh have recovered and this happened because of teamwork. The public representatives, health workers, frontline workers, monitoring committees, local administration, and people played an important role in this. The efforts and awareness should continue. At the same time, the three districts should continue with aggressive testing,” he said.

He said Uttar Pradesh had an aggressive “trace, test, treat and vaccinate” policy and the state was poised to become the first in the country to cross the six crore (60 million) Covid-19 test mark.

In the past 24 hours, a total of 2.59 lakh (259,000) samples were tested and 112 new cases were detected while 258 patients recovered, the chief minister said.

“The positivity rate is a mere 0.04% and the recovery rate is 98.6%. Since April 30, there has been a steady fall in the number of active cases in the state. At present there are only 1,789 active cases in the state of which 1,334 are in home isolation,” he said.

He said that in the past 24 hours a total of 7.1 lakh (710,000) Covid-19 vaccines doses were administered in the state, taking the total number of jabs to 3.52 crore (35.2 million) in Uttar Pradesh since January 16.

CM for proper upkeep of statues, memorials

The chief minister asked the officials concerned to ensure proper maintenance of statues of great personalities, their memorials and various other memorial spots.

“Run a statewide campaign for cleaning and maintenance of these inspiring spots,” he said.

PM to inaugurate nine new medical colleges in Uttar Pradesh, reiterates Yogi

Chief minister Yogi Adityanath on Thursday reiterated that Prime Minister Narendra Modi will soon inaugurate nine medical colleges in the state —one each in Mirzapur, Ghazipur, Deoria, Etah, Fatehpur, Hardoi, Pratapgarh, Siddharthnagar and Jaunpur.

“With this, 59 of the 75 districts of the state will have medical colleges. The state government will establish medical colleges in the remaining 16 districts on the PPP (public-private partnership) model,” he said.

He asked the officials concerned to begin preparation of the government policy for making PPP medical colleges in these 16 districts.

