Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Cities / Lucknow News / Uttar Pradesh slashes VAT on petrol and diesel
lucknow news

Uttar Pradesh slashes VAT on petrol and diesel

A state official said the reduction in the levies will overall bring down the fuel prices by ₹12 per litre in Uttar Pradesh. Chief minister Yogi Adityanath earlier indicated the reduction at a meeting on VAT on October 28
The Uttar Pradesh government on Wednesday slashed VAT on petrol and diesel to bring down their prices ahead of Diwali. (REUTERS/File)
Published on Nov 04, 2021 08:41 AM IST
By Umesh Raghuvanshi

The Uttar Pradesh government on Wednesday slashed Value Added Tax (VAT) on petrol and diesel to bring down their prices. The move came as the Centre reduced excise duty by 5 per litre on petrol and 10 a litre on diesel amid spiralling fuel prices while urging states to further bring down the rates.

A state official said the reduction in the levies will overall bring down the fuel prices by 12 per litre in Uttar Pradesh.

Chief minister Yogi Adityanath earlier indicated the reduction at a meeting on VAT on October 28. The state government imposed a VAT of 26.8% or 18.74 per litre, whichever was higher, on petrol and 48% or 10.41 per litre, whichever was higher, on diesel.

No additional details about the new rates of VAT were available till late Wednesday. People aware of the matter said the rates have been brought down by 7 per litre on petrol and 2 per litre on diesel.

VAT is a major source of revenue for the government, which earned 2200.4 crore, about 106% of the target of 2060.43 crore, through it in September. The earning was 1,653 crore in September 2020.

RELATED STORIES

The government earned 12137.27 crore as VAT in the first six months of 2021-2022, or 39% of the annual target.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
For You
TRENDING TOPICS
Gold Price Today
Diwali 2021
Horoscope Today
Diwali bash 2021
India Covid Cases
Today Panchang
T20 World Cup 2021
Delhi Air Quality
Diwali 2021 Wishes
Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

OPEN APP