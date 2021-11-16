Uttar Pradesh starts Bharat-series for seamless transfer of vehicles across states

The government and the private sector personnel can get their vehicles registered under the Bharat-series (BH-series) in Uttar Pradesh, a new registration mark that will save them from the liability of getting their vehicles registered afresh on their relocation to any other state.

The transport department has launched the new series after the central government issued a notification in this regard in August this year.

“We have launched the Bharat-series in UP with effect from November 13 having finalised the procedure related to taxation etc,” transport commissioner Dheeraj Sahu said.

“With this, employees of central, state government and employees of private organisations having offices in four or more states or UTs may apply for this series,” he added.

The new rules notified by the ministry of road transport and highways on August 26 came into effect in the country from September 15.

“A vehicle registered under the BH-series shall not require assignment of a new registration mark when the owner of the vehicle shifts from one state to another in what will facilitate a seamless inter-state transfer of vehicles,” Sahu said.

The registration number/mark for BH-series vehicles generated randomly through the portal after verification of working certification will be in black on a white background and ‘shall’ be exhibited in the format YY BH #### XX format, where YY will be the year of first registration followed by BH code for Bharat series.

The new facility, Sahu clarified, was available voluntarily and was not compulsory.

Under Section 47 of the Motor Vehicles Act, 1988, a person is allowed to keep the vehicle for not more than 12 months in any state other than the state where the vehicle is registered. A new registration with the new state’s registering authority has to be made within the stipulated time of 12 months after taking NOC from the state where the vehicle was registered.

