Uttar Pradesh State Teachers’ Award 2021: CM for healthy contests among edu institutions

Chief minister Yogi Adityanath has said that with the implementation of the National Education Policy 2020, there should be a healthy competition among schools. He said the government is there to extend full support to educational institutions.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

He said this while felicitating teachers for their outstanding contribution in taking their school to new heights, on Monday. He appealed to all teachers of basic, secondary, higher and technical educational institutions to prepare themselves according to the requirements of the National Education Policy (NEP).

The CM said, “The NEP will boost India’s status in the field of education.” He said that the NEP-2020 focuses on both theoretical and behavioural aspects, aiming at complete development of students.

He said that the Uttar Pradesh government has identified 100 aspirational blocks on the pattern of the union government’s aspirational district programme being implemented in eight aspirational districts of UP to help them develop and come at par with other developed blocks in the state. He said the education department must do its bit to help improve these blocks.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The CM felicitated 10 teachers of the basic education department and eight principals of secondary schools that produced toppers in different board exams. Other 65 teachers of the basic education department were honoured in their areas.

He said that the recognition given in the form of an award brings an additional responsibility to the school teachers for contributing to nation-building. “After getting awarded at the state level, you must perform consistently as the results of students depend on your performance,” said Yogi.

“The teachers’ award is not meant for getting money from the government, a two-year extension in service or free pass to travel in government buses,” he said. The award means teachers have to rise from their present position and bring meaningful difference in their students’ life,” he said.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

He said that he is all for transparency in the selection process of teachers for the award. The department should not honour a teacher who is not regular in school and that genuine teachers should not feel offended. Once a teacher felicitation function was called off as some teachers selected for the award hardly used to go to school.

He said, “The School Chalo Abhiyaan has paid rich dividends in increasing students’ enrolment in government schools. In July 2017, we started the School Chalo Abhiyan and positive results were seen. Before that, only 1.34 crore students were enrolled in Basic education, now it has reached 1.92 crore which is proof of its success.”

The CM said, “The Niti Aayog has appreciated our initiative, Operation Kayakalp, aimed at improving the infrastructure of government schools through public participation. Barring a few, the facilities in a large number of schools have improved.”

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

He said teachers should try to reach out to old pupils and resourceful people to support in rejuvenating government school buildings under Operation Kayakalp and they will get good results.

Speaking about Operation Kayakalp, the CM said that it has brought revolutionary changes. Out of the total 1.43 lakh Basic Education schools, 1.33 lakh have drinking water, toilets, solar panels, and library facilities in the state today.

CM Yogi transferred stipend and escort allowance to girls of Kasturba Gandhi Schools as well as differently-abled children under Samarth Programme (total of 1.02 lakh students) through DBT. The CM launched ‘Pahuch’, ‘Pragyan’, ‘Pankh’, ‘Parakh’ and ‘Pehchan’ portals, which are related to the programmes of the Department of Secondary Education.

Besides, the CM also felicitated eight principals of UP, CBSE, CISCE Boards schools as well as Uttar Pradesh Sanskrit Shiksha Parishad whose students topped this year’s exams.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

At the same time, the Chief Minister virtually laid the foundation stone of 39 new high schools and 14 Inter colleges. An MoU between the Secondary Education Department and Skill Development Mission to integrate academics with skill education, was also signed on the occasion.

Teachers feted for using tech to make teaching interesting

In all, 75 government primary school teachers were selected for the state award. And of these 10 teachers were honoured by CM who scored high marks out of 120. The remaining 65 were given awards at their respective places by people’s representatives.

Dinesh Kumar Verma, Barabanki

Dinesh Kumar Verma, 37, assistant teacher at Upper Primary School, Kopwa, block Siddhaur in Barabanki district said he was selected primarily because of the outstanding performance by his students. He scored 105.57 out of 120 and was the top scorer among all 75 teachers.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

He said, “I got the award because of the success of my students. My students have participated in the National Children Science Congress and brought laurels to the school.” When he joined the school in July 2015, there were only 35 students. Now there are 160 students between Classes 6 to 8. Dinesh used technology to make classroom teaching interesting.

Jyoti Kumari, Bhadohi

Jyoti Kumari, 42, the in-charge headmaster of Upper Primary School Koilara, Aurai, Bhadohi, said she got Uttar Pradesh State Teacher Award 2021 for integrating technology in classroom teaching.

“I was selected for the state award for the use of ICT in the classroom, the selection of children in the national income and merit-based examination and innovations made from time to time,” she said.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}