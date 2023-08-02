Uttar Pradesh: Stone plaques with PM Modi’s message, heroes’ list to embellish patriotism at grass roots

The Uttar Pradesh government has directed districts’ administration officers to install shilaphalakam (stone plaques) carrying the message of Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Vision 2047 as well as the names of people who sacrificed their lives for the nation in all gram panchayats and urban bodies of the state as part of Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav marking over 75 years of India’s independence, said a state government spokesperson.

The stone plaques will have the message of Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Vision 2047. (FILE PHOTO)

Measuring 5 feet in width and 3 feet in height, the plaques will be installed near Amrit Sarovars, reservoirs and other water bodies. However, in case of absence of a water source, the stone plaque displaying the vision of the ‘Azadi ka Amrit varsh’ will be installed near gram panchayat office or schools.

The logo of Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav will also be displayed on the plaques. The names of local heroes on the plaques will include freedom fighters, military personnel (Army, Navy, Air Force), state police forces and Central Armed Police Forces personnel who died on duty.

Officials have also been instructed to install more than one stone plaque in some places, the spokesperson said. Work can be executed under the MGNREGA scheme using local materials and resources in installation of the plaques.

The government also plans to organise a series of programmes tagged “Meri Mati, Mera Desh” across the state from August 9 till 15 at the block, municipal corporation and state levels to mark the occasion.

On July 28, chief minister Yogi Adityanath had said the “Mera Mati, Mera Desh” programme will be organised as a gratitude towards the nation. The outline of these programmes had already been prepared in each district while important instructions had also been given regarding the establishment of stone plaques, he had said.

The ‘Meri Mati Mera Desh’ programmes will be organised in all the rural and urban areas of Uttar Pradesh on the lines of Har Ghar Tiranga programme held last year. The soil of each village and city of the state will be kept in amrit kalash (pots) in Lucknow and Delhi, he had said.

