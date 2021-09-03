Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Cities / Lucknow News / Uttar Pradesh to conduct 30-day special drive to make roads 'pothole-free'
lucknow news

Uttar Pradesh to conduct 30-day special drive to make roads 'pothole-free'

deputy chief minister Keshav Prasad Maurya has instructed the concerned officers to make all types of roads pothole-free and do the repair work wherever it is needed, read an official release.
ANI |
PUBLISHED ON SEP 03, 2021 07:09 PM IST
Uttar Pradesh to conduct special drive to make roads 'pothole-free'(Ravindra Joshi/HT file photo. Representative image)

Uttar Pradesh deputy chief minister Keshav Prasad Maurya on Friday announced that the state government will conduct a 30-day special drive from September 15 to November 15, 2021, to make the roads in the state "pothole-free".

Maurya has instructed the concerned officers to make all types of roads pothole-free and do the repair work wherever it is needed, read an official release.

While reviewing the works of the Public Works Department in a high-level meeting at PWD Headquarters today, Maurya said, "wherever the pace of construction works is slow in the state, notices should be issued to the concerned engineers and contractors within three days and action should be taken against the officials who are showing laxity.

"If any work is unnecessarily delayed by the contractors, then the process of blacklisting them as per rules should be ensured without delay," further said Maurya.

The deputy chief minister directed that entry gates should be made at the earliest on all 105 routes connecting the inter-state border. Slogans like "Welcome to Uttar Pradesh, thank you for coming to Uttar Pradesh" should be written at these entrances.

RELATED STORIES

A plan for the naming of routes, bridges, and minor bridges should also be prepared and presented. 

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
MORE FROM THIS SECTION

Priyanka Gandhi targets Yogi govt over dengue deaths in Uttar Pradesh

Eying influential local leaders, BJP to launch membership drive

469 children in Lucknow lost either one or both parents to Covid

Ensure full vaccination of teachers, school staff: Uttar Pradesh education directorate to BSAs
TRENDING TOPICS
Shehnaaz Gill
Horoscope Today
Taliban government
Tokyo Paralympics
Dengue outbreak
Sidharth Shukla funeral
Gold Price
Covid-19 cases
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP