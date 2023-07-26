Uttar Pradesh to create record with inauguration of 13 medical colleges in a day: Yogi Adityanath

Chief minister Yogi Adityanath on Wednesday said Uttar Pradesh will soon create a new record with the inauguration of 13 medical colleges on a single day.

Union health minister Mansukh Mandaviya and Uttar Pradesh chief minister Yogi Adityanath, in Lucknow on Wednesday. (HT PHOTO)

Yogi Adityanath also said the foundation stones of 27 new nursing colleges in various districts will be laid by Prime Minister Narendra Modi soon.

Before 2014, state government officials used to rush to Delhi only to be ignored, but now Union ministers are going to the states and asking how much funds they need for the implementation of schemes, the chief minister further said.

Adityanath, along with Union health and family welfare minister Mansukh Mandaviya, reviewed the progress of various health care services launched by the central and state governments.

Uttar Pradesh is moving fast towards achieving the target of the “one district-one medical” college, Adityanath said.

At present, government medical colleges are functional in 45 districts, he added.

Mandaviya said Tamil Nadu had started 11 medical colleges on a single day and now U.P. will make a new record by starting 13 colleges together.

He said funds were sanctioned for a trauma centre in Chandauli and a multi super-speciality hospital in Varanasi.

For his part, the chief minister said after independence, Uttar Pradesh had only five government-run BSc Nursing colleges. The number increased to seven in 2021-22 and 11 new government nursing colleges were established in 2022-23.

MANDAVIYA INAUGURATES UNITS AT AIIMS-RAE BARELI

Meanwhile, Mandaviya on Wednesday inaugurated various units, including the emergency department, at AIIMS-Rae Bareli. The neonatal intensive care unit and the paediatric intensive care unit were among the ones he inaugurated.

He said the health sector in India is changing under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Of the 22 AIIMS at various stages of construction, 16 have become functional, he told reporters.

The minister said 3,000 people, including those from nearby districts, come to the outpatient department at AIIMS-Rae Bareli every day. Many facilities will become operational at the health care centre in the coming days to cater to the patients.

AIIMS-Rae Bareli director Arvind Rajvanshi and others were present on the occasion.