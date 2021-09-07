Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Uttar Pradesh to felicitate Tokyo paralympics medal winners

Last week, chief minister Yogi Adityanath said the state government will honour and award the paralympians like it had honoured the Tokyo Olympics medal winner from India.
By HT Correspondent, Lucknow
PUBLISHED ON SEP 07, 2021 11:53 PM IST
Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath at the Covid-19 review meeting. (HT Photo)

Chief minister Yogi Adityanath on Tuesday asked officials to prepare a plan to organise an event to honour all medal winners for the country at the Tokyo paralympics.

“In Tokyo paralympics, excellent performance of the sportspersons made the country proud. Along with medal winners from UP, all those who won a medal for the country should be honoured at a public function,” the chief minister said at the Covid-19 review meeting.

Last week Yogi had announced that the state government will honour and award the paralympians like it had honoured the Tokyo Olympics medal winner from India.

“In this programme, all ‘Divyang’ players from 75 districts of the state should also be invited. It will be a morale booster for them. A detailed plan should be prepared for this event,” the chief minister said.

The UP government had earlier announced a cash award of 2 crore for Olympic gold medal winner Neeraj Chopra, 1.5 crore each for silver medal winners, 1 crore for each member of the men’s hockey team that won the bronze medal and 50 lakh for each member of the women’s hockey team which narrowly missed a medal. The event was held in the state capital in which all the medallists were honoured.

