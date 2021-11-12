Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Cities / Lucknow News / Uttar Pradesh to play major role in making India global supply chain: Minister
lucknow news

Uttar Pradesh to play major role in making India global supply chain: Minister

The state government had set the export target of ₹3 lakh crore for the next three years. Uttar Pradesh will play a major role in making India a global supply chain, MSME minister Siddharth Nath Singh said at the Ubharte Sitaare’ conclave –cum expo.
The minister said in the last four and half years, around 80 to 85 lakh new MSME units had come up across the state due to promotional policies of the state government (Pic for representation)
Published on Nov 12, 2021 12:14 AM IST
ByHT Correspondent

Lucknow: Micro Small and Medium Enterprises (MSME) minister in the state government Siddharth Nath Singh said on Thursday that Uttar Pradesh would play a prominent role in making India a global supply chain.

Inaugurating the one-day ‘Ubharte Sitaare’ conclave –cum expo, Singh said that in the last financial year, Uttar Pradesh exported products worth 1.21 lakh crore.

“The state government has set the export target of 3 lakh crore for the next three years. Uttar Pradesh will play a major role in making India a global supply chain,” he said.

“In the last four and half years, around 80 to 85 lakh new MSME units have come up across the state due to promotional policies of the state government. These units are in addition to the already existing 90 lakh MSME units,” said Singh.

Also present on the occasion, Navneet Sehgal, additional chief secretary, MSME, said that the export plan of every district was being prepared.

RELATED STORIES

Sehgal also informed that 1,000 new units had registered in the Export Promotion Council.

Union finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman had launched ‘Ubharte Sitaare Fund’ for export-oriented small and mid-sized companies and start-ups, in August this year.

The fund has been set up by the Exim Bank along with the Small Industries Development Bank of India (SIDBI). Sitharaman, in her budget speech in 2020, had pointed out that micro, small and medium enterprises (MSMEs) were important to keep the “wheels of the economy moving”, adding they created jobs, innovated and were risk-takers.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Recommended For You
TRENDING TOPICS
Horoscope Today
National Education Day
Today Panchang
T20 World Cup 2021
Delhi’s air quality
Padma Shri
Chhath Puja 2021 Day 4
India's Covid-19 tally
Pakistan vs Australia Semi Final 2 Live Cricket Score
Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

OPEN APP