State forensic science institute may start first session from July

Aimed at preparing a pool of forensic experts for police and to cater to public sector organisations, the upcoming Uttar Pradesh State Institute of Forensic Science (UPSIFS) is likely to start its new session from July 2023. The institute will offer courses for graduate and postgraduate degree and diploma.

(FOR REPRESENTATION)

UP police additional director general GK Goswami, who was appointed as the first director of UPSIFS, informed that this institute introduced unique concept of three verticals— crime scene management, crime lab analysis, and translating forensic expert opinion into credible legal evidence and its interpretation before the court. He said this was the first institute to introduce the third vertical, which was not available on the global map.

He said initially five different courses of under graduate and post graduate level would be started at the institute and after completing 10+2, students could take admission through entrance test. He said the institute would provide honours degree in four years and post graduate degree in five years. He said the institute was affiliated with the National Forensic Science University, Gandhi Nagar, an institution of national importance.

Sharing further details, he said the moot court facility in this institute shall be unique to train and empower the budding forensic professionals to interact with lawyers and equip them professionally how to withstand firmly during deposition of testimony and facing cross-examination during court proceedings. He said the institute would fulfil the requirement of forensic experts to strengthen criminal justice system and create a pool of forensic experts required by the police for advance investigations. In the long run, the experts produced from the university may cater to other independent organisations, he said.

All courses were designed to ensure maximum employability, he said. “We are committed to expanding the horizon of forensics beyond court proceedings. For this purpose, efforts are in progress to connect and build strong bonds between industry and UPSIFS to explore interest areas of various industries. This unique institute will encompasses global best practices with new ideas. The Uttar Pradesh government is committed to bringing the best education in the field of forensics,” he added.

