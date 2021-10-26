Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Uttar Pradesh tourism department launches Ramayan quiz on social media

In addition to organizing a 10-day quiz contest, the Uttar Pradesh government is holding six-day Deeputsav celebrations in Ayodhya, starting on November 1.
People lighting diyas on the occasion of Deepotsav in Ayodhya. (HT FILE PHOTO)
Published on Oct 26, 2021 10:05 PM IST
By HT Correspondent, Lucknow

The Uttar Pradesh tourism department on Tuesday launched a 10-day quiz competition on Ramayan on social media.

The state tourism department launched the event from its official Twitter handle @uptourismgov that will end at 6pm on November 4. During the competition, the tourism department will post one question every day on social media that will be related to Lord Ram.

The participants will have to answer the question in the next six hours from the time of its posting on social media.

A participant is allowed one chance to answer one question. The participants can send their answers through e-mail on competitionupt@gmail.com

Deeputsav in Ayodhya

Around 900 artists from across the country will perform at various events in Ayodhya in six-day Deeputsav celebrations.

This year the state government has planned six-day celebrations starting from November 1. The main event, Deeputsav, will be organised on November 3, on eve of Diwali.

Neelkanth Tewari, the state tourism minister claimed that the Ayodhya administration would endeavour to set a Guinness World Record for lighting 7.5 lakh earthen diyas at Ram Ki Paidi in Ayodhya on this Deeputsav.

Ramleela of Aishbagh, Lucknow; Kalbelia dance of Rajasthan; Been Jogi of Haryana; Chhau dance of Jharkhand and Gujri of Noida will be among major attractions on Deeputsav in Ayodhya.

