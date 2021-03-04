Uttar Pradesh: Trust buys two plots near Ram temple complex in Ayodhya

The Sri Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra Trust, set up for the construction of the Ram Temple in Ayodhya after the 2019 Supreme Court verdict paved the way for it, has purchased two plots for augmenting facilities for devotees. The plots are located around 1.5km from the 70-acre land where the temple is being built.

“The Trust has purchased two properties. They will be used for augmenting facilities for devotees coming to Ayodhya from all across the country,” said Anil Mishra, a member of the trust.

The trust is purchasing two more properties around a kilometre from the temple.

A survey was also underway of the adjoining properties for the expansion of the temple land. A list of all houses in the area is being prepared to ascertain ownership of the properties. “The survey is being carried out to find out real owners of these properties. This will help to find out whether those residing here are tenants or owners of houses,” said Ayodhya mayor Rishikesh Upadhyay.

In the first phase of expansion, around 11,000 square feet of land has been identified for allotment to the police department. The Ayodhya district administration has sent the proposal for acquiring this land to the state government. The second phase of the expansion will involve a power substation.

The temple is coming up at the site of the 16th century Babri Mosque, which was destroyed in 1992. The destruction triggered riots that left about 2,000 people dead. Hindus believe the site is the birthplace of Lord Ram, an incarnation of god Vishnu.