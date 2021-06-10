Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Cities / Lucknow News / Uttar Pradesh: Waterlogging in various parts of Lucknow after heavy rains
Uttar Pradesh: Waterlogging in various parts of Lucknow after heavy rains

Uttar Pradesh: The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has forecast thunderstorms with light to moderate intensity rain in various parts of the state for the next few hours on Thursday.
By hindustantimes.com | Written by Deepali Sharma | Edited by Poulomi Ghosh, Hindustan Times, New Delhi
UPDATED ON JUN 10, 2021 01:21 PM IST
Visuals of waterlogging in front of Lucknow's Vidhan Sabha gate number 7.(ANI)

Uttar Pradesh's capital Lucknow witnessed waterlogging in several areas after heavy rainfall lashed the city on Thursday. Visuals from Vidhan Sabha's gate number 7 released by news agency ANI showed vehicles passing through the waterlogged roads. The front gate of the Vidhan Sabha was also underwater, the one minute-video released by the news agency showed.

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has forecast thunderstorms with light to moderate intensity rain in various parts of Uttar Pradesh for the next few hours on Thursday.

"Light to moderate intensity rain would occur over and adjoining areas of Milak, Bareilly, Badayun, Manpuri (UP) during next 2 hours," the weather department tweeted at 12.05pm.

The department also predicted thunderstorm with light to moderate intensity rain in adjoining areas of Milak, Billari, Badayun, Ganjdundwara, Chandausi, Bahajoi, Sahaswan, Kasganj, Chandpur, Rampur, Moradabad, Billari, Amroha, Garhmukteshwar, Siyana in Uttar Pradesh.

"Thunderstorm with light to moderate intensity rain would occur over and adjoining areas of Milak, Billari, Badayun, Ganjdundwara, Chandausi, Bahajoi, Sahaswan, Kasganj (UP) during next 2 hours," IMD said earlier in the day.

"Thunderstorm with light to moderate intensity rain would occur over and adjoining areas of Chandpur, Rampur, Moradabad, Billari, Amroha, Garhmukteshwar, Siyana (UP) during next 2 hours," the department also informed.

The IMD in its daily bulletin projected lightning and gusty winds with a speed of up to 30-40kmph at isolated places over Uttarakhand, Haryana, Chandigarh and Delhi, Uttar Pradesh, and West Madhya Pradesh on Thursday.

Other cities in Uttar Pradesh like Kanpur also experience weather changes. As per the IMD forecast, Kanpur will have a "generally cloudy sky with one or two spells of rain or thundershowers" on Thursday.

Mumbai, where the south-west monsoon has set in, according to the department, saw heavy rainfall leading to waterlogging and disruption to the local train services.

