Uttar Pradesh: Yogi Adityanath to launch School Chalo Abhiyan from Shravasti

During the School Chalo Abhiyan, priority will be given to districts with low literacy rates. Chief minister Yogi Adityanath has asked for primary schools in the state to be equipped with better facilities.
Uttar Pradesh chief minister Yogi Adityanath has asked the basic education department to ensure deployment of teachers in all state-run schools. (FILE PHOTO)
Published on Apr 03, 2022 09:44 PM IST
ByHT Correspondent, Lucknow

Chief minister Yogi Adityanath will launch the School Chalo Abhiyan from Shravasti district on Monday to ensure 100% enrolment in primary and upper primary schools in Uttar Pradesh.

This will be an effort by the state government towards shaping the future of primary education, an official release issued here stated.

The School Chalo Abhiyan is being started from Shravasti district which has the lowest literacy rate in the state followed by Bahraich, Balrampur, Badaun and Rampur, according to the release.

Priority will be given to districts with low literacy rates, it said. Chief minister Yogi Adityanath has asked for primary schools in the state to be equipped with better facilities.

Government schools must achieve all the goals of Operation Kayakalp which aims at giving schools a facelift, Yogi Adityanath said, according to the release.

Along with all the public representatives to be associated with the campaign, the members of the legislative assembly (MLAs) must adopt one school each, Yogi Adityanath said. In addition, officials should also adopt schools for their holistic development, Yogi Adityanath added.

The chief minister has directed that all the government schools must offer basic facilities such as toilets, drinking water, furniture and smart classes to students.

Yogi Adityanath also asked the departmental officials to carry out a campaign to collaborate with the alumni (of government schools) and private firms for the transformation of state-run schools.

The basic education department has been asked to gear up for the campaign and ensure deployment of teachers in all state-run schools. All students will be provided with uniforms and shoes and socks under the campaign, the release said.

The chief minister asked the officers to run a time-bound campaign for the posting of teachers in every school of the Basic Education Council.

