Uttarakhand needs jobs, progress more than UCC: Akhilesh Yadav

ByHT Correspondent, Lucknow
Jan 15, 2025 08:25 PM IST

Akhilesh Yadav criticised the BJP for diverting attention from key issues like development and harmony.

Samajwadi Party president Akhilesh Yadav stated that Uttarakhand requires development and employment more urgently than the Uniform Civil Code (UCC). During his visit to Haridwar on Wednesday, he said, “The dream for Uttarakhand is incomplete, and large parts of the state remain underdeveloped. The focus should be on fulfilling the promises made in Parliament during the state’s formation.”

Regarding the Mahakumbh, Yadav spoke about its spiritual importance and urged the Uttarakhand government to address infrastructure shortcomings. (HT Photo)
Yadav criticised the BJP for diverting attention from key issues like development and harmony. On the INDIA (Indian National Developmental Inclusive Alliance) bloc, he expressed support for Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) in Delhi, adding that the alliance’s goal is to defeat the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) by backing the strongest regional party in each state.

Regarding the Mahakumbh, Yadav spoke about its spiritual importance and urged the government to address infrastructure shortcomings. “In today’s time when there are so many resources, everything is going live, at such a time when there are shortcomings, then people raise questions. We hope that the government will pay attention to all those shortcomings and improve them because the Mahakumbh will continue for many days,” he added.

